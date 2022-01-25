CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Vander Plaats endorses Grassley

A roundup of campaign news items of interest from Tuesday:

VANDER PLAATS ENDORSES GRASSLEY: Bob Vander Plaats, president and CEO of the Iowa Christian conservative advocacy organization The Family Leader, endorsed longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s re-election campaign.

Grassley is running for an eighth six-year term in the U.S. Senate. He faces a challenge from Republican state Sen. Jim Carlin of Sioux City.

In offering his endorsement, Vander Plaats cited Grassley’s work to confirm three conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Sen. Grassley is a champion for life. He is a champion for family,” Vander Plaats said at a Family Leader event Tuesday, according to a news release.

“Right now, if you take a look at the landscape under the Biden administration, this is not a seat you want to risk going into Democrat hands. You want to keep it safe and secure, and you want Sen. Grassley to continue to punch well above Iowa’s weight class.”

O’MALLEY ENDORSES VAN LANCKER: Martin O’Malley, the former Democratic presidential candidate and Maryland governor, endorsed Eric Van Lancker’s campaign for Iowa secretary of state.

Van Lancker, from Clinton County, is one of two county auditors in the Democratic primary, along with Linn County Auditor Joel Miller. They are campaigning for the party’s nomination to face Republican incumbent Paul Pate.

“Eric has been a tireless voter advocate and voting rights champion,” O’Malley said in a news release. “His wins in a red county both in (2016 and 2020) prove he’s the candidate that can deliver a win for Democrats in November.”

UNION ENDORSES MATHIS: Liz Mathis’ campaign for Congress in Eastern Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District was endorsed by the Iowa United Auto Workers State CAP Council.

Mathis, a state senator, nonprofit leader and former TV journalist from Hiawatha, is one of two Democrats running for the party’s nomination to face Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson. The other Democrat in the race is Joseph Kerner, of Colfax.

“Liz has fought for Iowa workers’ rights in the Iowa Statehouse and joined our UAW members at the picket line to fight for fair wages, retirement benefits and a better work environment,” Kelli Harrison, with the union, said in a news release.

“Liz values Iowa’s working families and her actions clearly support the growing labor movement to bring equity to more Iowa workplaces.”

