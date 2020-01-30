CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Two polls, one day, different results

Two polls on the Democratic presidential race in Iowa, both released Wednesday, showed significantly different results.
An Iowa State University/Civiqs poll showed U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in the lead with 24% saying he is their first choice. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was second with 19%, former mayor Pete Buttigieg third with 17% and former vice president Joe Biden fourth with 15%.
But while Biden was fourth in the ISU/Civiqs poll, he was first in a new Monmouth poll, at 23%. Sanders was second at 21%, Buttigieg third at 16%, and Warren fourth at 15%.
ISU/Civiqs conducted an online survey of 655 likely Democratic caucus participants from Jan. 23-27. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.8 percentage points.
The Monmouth poll was in the field the same days and was conducted via telephone. It surveyed 544 likely caucus participants, and its margin of error is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.
With these added, Real Clear Politics’ rolling average of polling on the race in Iowa shows Sanders at the top with an average of 24.2%, Biden at 21%, Buttigieg at 16.8% and Warren at 14.7%.
Lawmaker endorses Klobuchar Ross Wilburn, a state lawmaker from Ames, endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota.
Klobuchar has now secured 17 endorsements from Iowa state legislators, most in the Democratic primary field, her campaign said.
“Amy’s running to fight for us, for every American,” Wilburn said in a statement provided by the Klobuchar campaign. “Her priorities — like investing in public schools and infrastructure, reforming the criminal justice system, combating climate change, and addressing mental health and substance abuse issues — are my priorities.”
The Klobuchar campaign also announced seven more endorsements from myriad local elected officials and leaders.
Labor leader endorses Biden Marcia Nichols, a former political director for Iowa’s largest public employee union, has endorsed Biden.
Nichols previously supported Cory Booker, the U.S. senator from New Jersey who dropped out of the race earlier this month.
“As a staunch supporter of Sen. Cory Booker, it is difficult to fill the void I feel without Cory in the race. He is compassionate, smart, and would have led this country to a better place,” Nichols said in a statement provided by the Biden campaign.
Party leader endorses Steyer Holly Christine Brown, the chairwoman of the Iowa Democratic Party’s Asian/Pacific Islander Caucus, has endorsed California businessman Tom Steyer’s bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
Brown, a Filipina, said in a statement provided by the Steyer campaign that she is looking for a president who is “willing to listen, learn, and grow.”
“I have seen Tom Steyer meeting and genuinely listening to marginalized communities, and he has shown that he is learning from those experiences,” said Brown, a writer.
Warren proposes penalties Warren proposed a plan to address misinformation pushed by hostile foreign governments and any other entities attempting to meddle in U.S. elections.
Warren proposed creating civil and criminal penalties for anyone who knowingly disseminates false information about when and how to participate in an election.
“Anyone who seeks to challenge and defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 election must be fully prepared to take on the full array of disinformation that foreign actors and people in and around the (Republican president Donald) Trump campaign will use to divide Democrats, suppress Democratic votes, and erode the standing of the Democratic nominee,” Warren wrote in a social media post accompanying the policy announcement.
Warren also proposed reinstating the position of cybersecurity coordinator at the National Security Council, and work with other countries enhance information sharing and create coordinated responses.
Public transit
to caucusesThe Iowa Democratic Party and Republican Party of Iowa have partnered with DART to provide free public transportation to central Iowans traveling to caucus locations.
The free service will run on the day of the caucuses — Feb. 3 — from 4 p.m. until the end of DART service that day.