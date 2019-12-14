A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday, Dec. 13:
2 LAWMAKERS ENDORSE KLOBUCHAR: Two more state lawmakers endorsed Amy Klobuchar’s Democratic presidential campaign.
State Sen. Kevin Kinney, of Oxford, and state Rep. Sharon Steckman, of Mason City, endorsed Klobuchar.
The U.S. senator from Minnesota’s campaign claims to have the primary field’s most endorsements from current and former Iowa state lawmakers.
“Amy Klobuchar understands that to win this election with a mandate, the nominee has to be able to reach out to people of all backgrounds,” Steckman said in a statement provided by the Klobuchar campaign. “In the years I’ve known Amy personally, I’ve watched her succeed in bringing both sides together to pass meaningful legislation that has improved peoples’ lives. ... I believe that Amy has the agenda, vision and determination to make a difference for rural communities like mine in North Iowa as well as urban centers across the country.”
FORMER ISEA LEADER ENDORSES BIDEN: Tammy Wawro, a Cedar Rapids teacher and former president of the Iowa State Education Association, endorsed former vice president Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign.
“After years of Donald Trump in the White House, it’s critical to have a president our children can look up to again --- and that’s Joe Biden,” Wawro said in a statement provided by the Biden campaign. “Joe has a demonstrated ability to unite our country and bring civility back into the national discourse. As the spouse of an educator, Joe will treat teachers with the dignity they deserve and he’ll nominate a secretary of education who has experience in the classroom.”
BOOKER’S PLAN FOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS: A $200 billion investment in school infrastructure and a raise for teachers in high-poverty districts are elements of Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker’s plans for public schools.
The U.S. senator from New Jersey also proposed doubling a grant program for students who wish to become teachers in high-need subjects in high-poverty schools, tripling Title I funding to help improve the education of low-income students, and supporting “high-quality” public charter schools, according to the campaign.
You have free articles remaining.
““Every parent in America hopes that their child will have the opportunities that come from a great public education. The education I received as a child transformed the trajectory of my life,” Booker said in a statement. “But to get it, my parents had to fight to move my family into a neighborhood with good public schools. Fifty years later, the reality is that access to a high-quality public education still too often depends on the zip code a child lives in and the size of their family’s bank account. We owe the same opportunity provided by a great public education to every child in our country.”
YANG’S PLAN FOR FOOD SECURITY: Incentivizing health activities and frequent physician checkups, as well as incentivizing food banks and clinics to partner to promote accessibility, are among Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s proposals to boost food security.
“As a country, we should offer incentives for food banks and clinics to partner together to promote food accessibility and reduce health disparities, and encourage doctors to educate their patients about the importance of diet, nutrition, and physical activity on overall health,” the New York entrepreneur said in a statement. “Our focus on healthcare needs to shift from paying for it when we get sick, to educating ourselves in preventative care and ensuring everyone has access to affordable, nutritious food, actions that will make us healthier and reduce costs.”
STATE LAWMAKERS ENDORSE MAURO: Three state legislators are among a batch of 15 endorsements for Eddie Mauro’s campaign in Iowa’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary.
Mauro, a Des Moines businessman, is one of five Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for the state’s U.S. Senate race next year.
Among those endorsing Mauro are state lawmakers Ruth Ann Gaines, Ako Abdul-Samad and Charlie McConkey.
“It has become quite evident that our Republican counterparts have put politics over people. It is crucial that we put a new face in Washington that will have Iowans’ best interests at heart, and Eddie Mauro is that advocate that we can truly believe in,” Dr. Frantz Whitfield, pastor of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Waterloo and another endorser, said in a statement provided by the Mauro campaign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.