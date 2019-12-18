A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, December 17, 2019:
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg scored the endorsements of two Des Moines-area lawmakers: Sen. Tony Bisignano and Rep. Brian Meyer.
“At a time when our politics feels more divisive than ever, Pete is offering a fresh approach that brings people together,” Bisignano said in a statement provided by the Buttigieg campaign.
CAUCUSES OFFER EARLY CHECK-IN: Iowa Democrats planning to participate in the Feb. 3 presidential precinct caucuses will be able to check in early online.
The Iowa Democratic Party announced the new online early check-in option, which is designed to help streamline the process. Caucus participants are required to check in at the door; early check-in will allow participants to get a head start. Early check-in is accomplished by completing an online form, printing it out and signing it, and bringing it to the early check-in line at the caucus site.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
“We are committed to making it easier for Iowans to participate in the first-in-the-nation caucuses and early check-in will help streamline the process on caucus night,” state party chairman Troy Price said in a statement.
Iowans must be registered with a party in order to participate in its caucuses. Unregistered Iowans can do so by December 31 or in person at the caucus site on Feb. 3.
120519ar-mayors-pc-1
120619kw-presidential-forum-01
120619kw-presidential-forum-02
120619kw-presidential-forum-03
120619kw-presidential-forum-04
120619kw-presidential-forum-05
castro-1
Cory Booker
Tom Steyer
Mayors at the Local America Presidential Forum
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.