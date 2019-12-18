{{featured_button_text}}

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, December 17, 2019:

Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg scored the endorsements of two Des Moines-area lawmakers: Sen. Tony Bisignano and Rep. Brian Meyer.

“At a time when our politics feels more divisive than ever, Pete is offering a fresh approach that brings people together,” Bisignano said in a statement provided by the Buttigieg campaign.

CAUCUSES OFFER EARLY CHECK-IN: Iowa Democrats planning to participate in the Feb. 3 presidential precinct caucuses will be able to check in early online.

The Iowa Democratic Party announced the new online early check-in option, which is designed to help streamline the process. Caucus participants are required to check in at the door; early check-in will allow participants to get a head start. Early check-in is accomplished by completing an online form, printing it out and signing it, and bringing it to the early check-in line at the caucus site.

The form can be found at the state party’s website, iowademocrats.org/2020-caucuses.

“We are committed to making it easier for Iowans to participate in the first-in-the-nation caucuses and early check-in will help streamline the process on caucus night,” state party chairman Troy Price said in a statement.

Iowans must be registered with a party in order to participate in its caucuses. Unregistered Iowans can do so by December 31 or in person at the caucus site on Feb. 3.

