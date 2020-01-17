Campaign almanac: State lawmaker endorses Klobuchar

“To win in November, Democrats need to take Donald Trump on over the economy and beat him,” Steyer said in a statement. “It is the only way to end 40 years of Republican giveaways to big corporations at the expense of working families. I will promote a new Democratic narrative of how our nation can prosper and thrive by fixing an unfair tax system that sees too many families sit around the dinner table wondering how to make ends meet. This working families tax package will put cash back in American pockets, rewrite the rules, revitalize the middle class, and give our party an economic vision that stands up to Donald Trump”