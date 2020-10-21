CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Senate race takes left turn

A prominent national political forecaster has shifted the rating for Iowa’s U.S. Senate race to “leans Democratic.”

Republican first-term incumbent Joni Ernst faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in a race that has been very close in most polls and appears likely to play a role in which party emerges from the election with a majority in the U.S. Senate.

Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a project of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, shifted the Ernst-Greenfield race from “toss-up” to “leans Democratic.”

Most other national forecasters continue to rate the race a toss-up.

The Crystal Ball’s analysis says Ernst “is looking increasingly like an underdog” to Greenfield and notes that Ernst has been underperforming Republican President Donald Trump in polling in Iowa. The analysis also notes record-shattering fundraising by Democratic Senate candidates — including by Greenfield — and Ernst’s misfire on a debate question about the break-even price of soybeans.