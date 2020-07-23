CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Senate race a 'toss-up'

Iowa’s competitive U.S. Senate race has been rated a toss-up by the Cook Political Report. Previously, Cook rated the race as “leans Republican.”
A Selzer & Company/Des Moines Register poll in early June showed Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield leading Republican freshman incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst by 3 percentage points in the race, which is expected to play a significant role in which party emerges from the November 3 general election with a majority in the U.S. Senate.
“Iowa is the newest worry for Republicans,” the Cook Political Report said. “We last moved this race into a more competitive category back in March, when freshman Republican Sen. Joni Ernst’s re-election numbers were showing signs of softening. Now they’re in a very perilous position, and this race could become the tipping point of control in the Senate.”
NEXTGEN PLEDGES SUPPORT
NextGen Iowa, the state chapter of the national organization that advocates for liberal-leaning issues related to young people, announced its endorsement of Greenfield in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race.
NextGen’s endorsement of Greenfield was one of many in battleground Senate races across the country. The organization said it will spend $3.5 million in Iowa to turn out young voters for Greenfield, as well as other Democratic candidates.
“Theresa Greenfield is the farm kid Iowa needs in the Senate to bring the change young people have been calling for,” NextGen Iowa state director Brit Bender said in a news release. “Young Iowans want a fair economy that works for them, an end to racial and LGBTQ+ discrimination, and leaders who will respond to — rather than exacerbate — the climate crisis. Theresa hears us, and has the grit to turn commitments into action once elected.”
NextGen said its goal is to register nearly 9,000 voters ages 18 to 35 to support Greenfield and Iowa’s Democratic Congressional candidates.
DISTRICT RATE CHANGES
Iowa’s open-seat 2nd Congressional District race now leans in favor of Democrat Rita Hart, according to a change by one national political forecaster.
Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a project of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, changed Iowa’s 2nd District race from a toss-up to “leans Democratic.”
Hart faces Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the race for the seat currently occupied by Democratic U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, who is resigning at the end of this term.
The race is viewed as being competitive because Loebsack has been elected seven times, but Republican President Donald Trump carried the district in 2016.
The Crystal Ball described Iowa’s 2nd District as, “a very competitive race, but it’s one where we see a little bit of a Democratic edge.”
3RD DISTRICT TIGHT
Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District race is a virtual dead heat, according to a poll commissioned by Republicans.
Republican former Congressman David Young leads Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne by just a single percentage point, 44% to 43%, well within the margin for error in a poll from The Tarrance Group, a Republican polling firm that was commissioned by the National Republican Congressional Committee.
Tarrance conducted a telephone survey of 400 registered, likely voters in the 3rd District from July 7 to July 9. The poll’s margin for error is plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.
The Axne-Young race is a rematch of 2018, when Axne ousted the then-incumbent Young by 2 percentage points.
