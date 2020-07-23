CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Senate race a 'toss-up'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa’s competitive U.S. Senate race has been rated a toss-up by the Cook Political Report. Previously, Cook rated the race as “leans Republican.”

A Selzer & Company/Des Moines Register poll in early June showed Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield leading Republican freshman incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst by 3 percentage points in the race, which is expected to play a significant role in which party emerges from the November 3 general election with a majority in the U.S. Senate.

“Iowa is the newest worry for Republicans,” the Cook Political Report said. “We last moved this race into a more competitive category back in March, when freshman Republican Sen. Joni Ernst’s re-election numbers were showing signs of softening. Now they’re in a very perilous position, and this race could become the tipping point of control in the Senate.”

NEXTGEN PLEDGES SUPPORT

NextGen Iowa, the state chapter of the national organization that advocates for liberal-leaning issues related to young people, announced its endorsement of Greenfield in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race.