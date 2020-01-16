Campaign almanac: Satellite caucus signup is Friday

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, January 15, 2020:
IN-STATE SATELLITE CAUCUS SITES SET: In addition to overseas sites, the Iowa Democratic Party has sanctioned 34 in-state satellite caucus locations, giving Iowa Democrats in those areas options for when to caucus. The satellite caucus times range from noon to 6:30 p.m.
Northeast Iowa satellite caucus sites include: UAW Local 838, 2615 Washington St. Waterloo, 1 p.m.; Creekside Living, 503 Wical Way, Grundy Center, 6 p.m.; Faith Lutheran Home, 914 Davidson Drive, Osage, 4 p.m.
Iowa Democrats wanting to participate in a satellite caucus must register by Friday at the Iowa Democratic Party’s website.
TRUMP VOTERS ENDORSE WARREN: Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren secured the endorsements of 40 former Republicans in Iowa who voted for Trump in the 2016 election, according to the Warren campaign.
“Elizabeth Warren is building a coalition that will win this November because she’s fighting to level the playing field for all working families,” said Judy Haynes, a former Republican from Manchester. “She’s fighting to end corruption in Washington so our government works for the American people -- not just the wealthy and well-connected. This former Republican is caucusing for Elizabeth on February 3 because I want to live in the America she knows is possible.”
The list also includes Scott Hoodjer, Clarksville and Debra Kellogg-Rummel, Oelwein.
SCOTT CO. LEADERS ENDORSE BIDEN: Scott County supervisors Ken Croken and Brinson Kinzer endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the former vice president.
“Joe Biden is a tested leader who can beat Donald Trump and bring stability back after four years of chaos,” Croken said in a statement provided by the Biden campaign. “He’s been in the Situation Room where life-and-death decisions are made, and he can command respect on the international stage. … I know that Joe can also bring our country together again --- and we need a president with empathy, compassion and character. I consider Joe to be a man of integrity --- he’ll bring back dignity to the White House.”
IOWA NAACP LEADER ENDORSES STEYER: Sherry Washington, president of the Fort Dodge NAACP and Fort Dodge human rights commissioner, endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer.
“Faith, family, community and diversity are priorities to me,” Washington said in a statement provided by the Steyer campaign. “It’s about meeting people where they are. My support is for the candidate who is already doing the work.”
ERNST REPORTS $1.7 MILLION RAISED: Joni Ernst raised $1.7 million in the final three months of 2019 for her re-election to the U.S. Senate, and her account had $4.9 million at the close of the calendar year, her campaign said.
Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, is in the final year of her first six-year term.
Ernst’s campaign said 97 percent of the donations she received in that three-month federal fundraising period were $100 or less, 85 percent were first-time donors, and the 4,000-plus donations came from all 99 Iowa counties.
“We’re in a great place heading into 2020! Let’s keep pushing back on the coastal liberal insanity and #MakeEmSqueal in Washington,” Ernst tweeted.
FEENSTRA REPORTS $190,000 HAUL: Randy Feenstra, a Republican primary candidate for Congress in Iowa’s 4th District, reported raising just more than $190,000 in the final three months of 2019.
Feenstra raised more than $721,000 for the calendar year, and finished the year with $489,000, according to his campaign.
Feenstra is one of three Republicans challenging incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King.