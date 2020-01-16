Campaign almanac: Satellite caucus signup is Friday

The list also includes Scott Hoodjer, Clarksville and Debra Kellogg-Rummel, Oelwein.

SCOTT CO. LEADERS ENDORSE BIDEN: Scott County supervisors Ken Croken and Brinson Kinzer endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the former vice president.

“Joe Biden is a tested leader who can beat Donald Trump and bring stability back after four years of chaos,” Croken said in a statement provided by the Biden campaign. “He’s been in the Situation Room where life-and-death decisions are made, and he can command respect on the international stage. … I know that Joe can also bring our country together again --- and we need a president with empathy, compassion and character. I consider Joe to be a man of integrity --- he’ll bring back dignity to the White House.”

IOWA NAACP LEADER ENDORSES STEYER: Sherry Washington, president of the Fort Dodge NAACP and Fort Dodge human rights commissioner, endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer.

“Faith, family, community and diversity are priorities to me,” Washington said in a statement provided by the Steyer campaign. “It’s about meeting people where they are. My support is for the candidate who is already doing the work.”