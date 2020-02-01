CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Republican mayor endorses Klobuchar

Kelly Shaw, the Republican mayor of Indianola, endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota.
“I have decided to support Sen. Klobuchar because I know she will be able to unite this country and move us forward,” Shaw said in a statement provided by the Klobuchar campaign. “Her common sense approach to policy, ability to win in rural, urban, and suburban districts, and history of passing bipartisan legislation make her an exceptional choice in this field of candidates. Additionally, she understands the issues important to people in my community — like affordable health care, strong public schools, and investment in critical infrastructure — and has proposed bold, attainable policies around them.”
Klobuchar also received the endorsement of Dubuque County recorder John Murphy.
NAACP LEADER ENDORSES STEYER: Betty Andrews, president of the Iowa and Nebraska chapter of the NAACP, endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer, a California businessman. Andrews said the endorsement is personal, not reflective of the NAACP, the Steyer campaign said.
“Tom Steyer’s investment in the community goes back decades. He’s not afraid to call out the racist actions of Donald Trump and has a plan for a commission on reparations on day one of his presidency,” Andrews said in a statement provided by the Steyer campaign. “As a justice activist, it’s important to me that America has a president that can hear the voice of marginalized people and take action in favor of addressing disparities. I’m counting on Tom’s business experience, ethics, and integrity to work for the people.”
The Steyer campaign also announced the endorsement of state lawmaker Chuck Isenhart from Dubuque.
“Tom has identified, as a part of his primary campaign, the principal issue he will use to confront the president in the general election, and he will be able to seize the advantage with the strength of his business experience: the economy,” Isenhart said in a statement from the Steyer campaign. “It’s where all the roads meet. We were reminded of that in the last election.”
LAWMAKER ENDORSES SANDERS: Ako Abdul-Samad, a state legislator from Des Moines, endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont.
“The candidate that resonated with me and that has come closest to my passion for justice in the world is Sen. Bernie Sanders,” Abdul-Samad said in a statement provided by the Sanders campaign. “I look forward to working with the senator and the team to continue addressing the issues that are not only dividing us here in America, but in the world. The struggle is real. We can and must win.”
STATE LAWMAKER, LATINO LEADER ENDORSE BIDEN: State lawmaker Amy Nielsen, of North Liberty, and Rob Barron, co-founder of the Latino Political Network, endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the former vice president.
They are among 15 new endorsements for Biden.
“I made the decision to support Vice President Biden because he is the candidate I want at the top of the ticket to help Democrats win back the House in Iowa,” Nielsen said in a statement provided by the Biden campaign. “Joe has the unique ability to bring the country together and keep us united. He also has the experience to come in on day one and hit the ground running.”
Nielsen’s is the 15th endorsement of Biden from an Iowa state legislator, his campaign said.