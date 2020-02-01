CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Republican mayor endorses Klobuchar

The Steyer campaign also announced the endorsement of state lawmaker Chuck Isenhart from Dubuque.

“Tom has identified, as a part of his primary campaign, the principal issue he will use to confront the president in the general election, and he will be able to seize the advantage with the strength of his business experience: the economy,” Isenhart said in a statement from the Steyer campaign. “It’s where all the roads meet. We were reminded of that in the last election.”

LAWMAKER ENDORSES SANDERS: Ako Abdul-Samad, a state legislator from Des Moines, endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont.

“The candidate that resonated with me and that has come closest to my passion for justice in the world is Sen. Bernie Sanders,” Abdul-Samad said in a statement provided by the Sanders campaign. “I look forward to working with the senator and the team to continue addressing the issues that are not only dividing us here in America, but in the world. The struggle is real. We can and must win.”

STATE LAWMAKER, LATINO LEADER ENDORSE BIDEN: State lawmaker Amy Nielsen, of North Liberty, and Rob Barron, co-founder of the Latino Political Network, endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the former vice president.