Campaign almanac: Polls shows young people support for Yang

STATE AG SECRETARY ENDORSES HINSON: Mike Naig, Iowa’s agriculture secretary, has endorsed Ashley Hinson in the Republican primary for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District.

Hinson, a state lawmaker from Marion, is one of three Republicans vying for the party’s nomination in the 1st District. The others are Thomas Hansen of Decorah and Darren White of Bellevue.

“(Hinson) has been a strong advocate for agriculture in Des Moines, and I have no doubt she will be a fantastic representative for farmers and manufacturers,” Naig said in a statement provided by the Hinson campaign. “My team and I are going to do everything we can to get her across the finish line.”

FEENSTRA ANNOUNCES SUPPORTERS: Randy Feenstra, one of four Republicans challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King, in western Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, announced the support of more than 600 district residents.

The supporters of Feenstra, a state legislator from Hull and professor at Dordt College, come from all 39 counties in the heavily conservative district, the campaign said.

“We need someone to stand up for Iowa agriculture, reign in spending, defend our borders and be an effective, conservative leader in Congress,” Feenstra said in a news release. “As an Iowa senator, I have proven record of conservative results, I’ll do the same in Congress.”