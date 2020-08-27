Campaign almanac: Pelosi, Buttigieg headline steak fry

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Pete Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor who essentially tied Bernie Sanders atop the 2020 Iowa presidential precinct caucuses, will headline the Polk County Democrats’ annual Steak Fry fundraiser. It will be conducted in drive-in fashion this year amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time, the Steak Fry will be held at Des Moines Water Works Park’s Airplane Field, according to the Polk County Democrats. Attendees will watch the program on a large screen constructed for the event and listen to the program on their vehicle’s radio. Steak, chicken and vegan dinners will be available and delivered directly to cars.

Pelosi and Buttigieg will deliver their remarks virtually; they will not be in Des Moines for the event.

The Steak Fry is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and are on sale at polksteakfry.com.

ERNST ENDORSEMENT: The National Federation of Independent Business endorsed Republican Joni Ernst’s in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race.

Ernst, a first-term incumbent, is facing Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s competitive and high-profile U.S. Senate race.