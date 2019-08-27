Bernie Sanders’ Democratic presidential campaign has been endorsed by the national UE Union.
The endorsement came on the heels of the union’s annual national convention in Pittsburgh.
The United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America says it represents roughly 35,000 workers in a wide variety of manufacturing, public sector and private service-sector jobs.
Sanders joined UE workers for a strike earlier this year in Erie, Pennsylvania.
"Bernie understands the need for workers to have a democratic, independent union movement that is unafraid to challenge corporate America's stranglehold on our economy,” Peter Knowlton, the union’s president, said in a statement distributed by the Sanders campaign. “From four decades of actively supporting UE members and other workers in Vermont, to his vocal support for our 1,700 members in Erie, Pennsylvania who went on a nine-day strike this past winter, Bernie Sanders has always made it clear which side he is on.”
You have free articles remaining.
Yang plan
A carbon tax and dividend couple with a border adjustment tax is a key element in Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s plan to address climate change.
The New York entrepreneur also is calling for an end to the influence of lobbyists and oil executives on environmental policy, incorporating environmental and sustainability standards into economic measurements, and increased funding for green development and research into and production of renewable technologies.
“The right time to deal with this crisis was decades ago. We’ve waited too long, so we need to act fast and recognize that all options need to be on the table in order to adapt to the changed world we live in, while mitigating behaviors that make it worse and reversing the damage we’ve already done,” Yang said in a statement. “We can’t dismiss any ideas — especially not those that have support from the scientific community — or rule anything out because it doesn’t fit our ideological framework.”
Yang’s “Lower Emissions, Higher Ground” plan also includes re-entering the U.S. into the international Paris Climate Agreement, and developing specific plans for federal responses to natural disasters and other effects of climate change, like sea level rise, flooding, drought and hurricanes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.