CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Mauro workers organize

MAURO CAMPAIGN WORKERS ORGANIZE: Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Eddie Mauro’s campaign staff unanimously ratified a collective bargaining agreement with Campaign Workers Guild. The bargaining unit includes all nonmanagerial employees working on the campaign.

Mauro’s staff is the first Senate campaign in Iowa to organize as a union.

The workers have come to an agreement with the Mauro campaign on a number of workplace benefits and guarantees, including paid time off benefits and work hour caps; a $15 minimum wage for all hourly workers; a wage floor of $3,000 per month for salaried employees; unlimited paid sick leave and health insurance with premiums paid in full; a guaranteed post-primary bonus, including a win bonus if their candidate advances to November; and advance notice of future employment opportunities for current workers before the campaign seeks outside applicants.

The Campaign Workers Guild is an independent national union representing nonmanagement workers on electoral and issue-based campaigns and other political workplaces.

CAMPAIGN FUNDRAISING: Candidates for federal office have filed their campaign fundraising reports for the first quarter — Jan. 1 to March 31 — with the Federal Election Commission.