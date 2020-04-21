CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Mauro workers organize

MAURO CAMPAIGN WORKERS ORGANIZE: Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Eddie Mauro’s campaign staff unanimously ratified a collective bargaining agreement with Campaign Workers Guild. The bargaining unit includes all nonmanagerial employees working on the campaign.
Mauro’s staff is the first Senate campaign in Iowa to organize as a union.
The workers have come to an agreement with the Mauro campaign on a number of workplace benefits and guarantees, including paid time off benefits and work hour caps; a $15 minimum wage for all hourly workers; a wage floor of $3,000 per month for salaried employees; unlimited paid sick leave and health insurance with premiums paid in full; a guaranteed post-primary bonus, including a win bonus if their candidate advances to November; and advance notice of future employment opportunities for current workers before the campaign seeks outside applicants.
The Campaign Workers Guild is an independent national union representing nonmanagement workers on electoral and issue-based campaigns and other political workplaces.
CAMPAIGN FUNDRAISING: Candidates for federal office have filed their campaign fundraising reports for the first quarter — Jan. 1 to March 31 — with the Federal Election Commission.
Incumbents fared better than challengers, and candidates without primary challengers raised more than those in primary contests.
In the first quarter, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican, led all fundraisers, with $2,741,380 raised and $6,488,658 cash on hand.
She was followed by Democrat Theresa Greenfield of Des Moines, one of five Democrats seeking that party’s nomination to face Ernst in the November general election. Greenfield reported raising $2,251,431 and having $3,831,600 cash on hand.
Reports from the other four Democrats in the Senate primary showed:
• Eddie Mauro of Des Moines raised $1,499,151, with $1,017,181 cash on hand.
• Michael Franken of Sioux City, raised $194,644, with $225,162 cash on hand.
• Kimberly Graham of Des Moines, raised $92,819, with $41,907 cash on hand.
• Cal Woods of Des Moines, raised $5,825, with $50,975 cash on hand.
In the 1st Congressional District, which includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo and Dubuque, U.S. Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer reported raising $778,797 in the first quarter, with $2,032,406 cash on hand.
Her Republican opponent, Ashley Hinson of Marion, a state representative, reported raising $551,588, with $980,399 cash on hand.
Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Iowa City, Davenport and Muscatine, is an open seat, with the retirement of U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack.
Democrat Rita Hart, a former state senator, reported raising $364,592, with $898,582 cash on hand.
Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a state senator, reported raising $161,375, with $397,325 cash on hand. One of her primary opponents, Bobby Schilling, a former U.S. representative from Illinois, reported raising $18,796, with $55,088 cash on hand.
SANTORUM ENDORSEMENT: Former Pennsylvania senator and GOP presidential hopeful Rick Santorum has endorsed Bobby Schilling, of LeClaire, for the Republican nomination in Iowa’s 2nd District.
Schilling, a former Illinois congressman who owns an Illinois pizza chain, is in a five-way race for the nomination for the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, who is retiring.
In a letter to 2nd District Republicans, Santorum called Schilling “the real deal ... a hardworking blue-collar guy who tells it like it is.”
In the June 2 primary, Schilling faces state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa, who has been endorsed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sen. Joni Ernst and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. Also running are Tim Borchardt of Iowa City, Steven Everly of Knoxville and Rick Phillips of Pella.
