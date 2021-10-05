Campaign almanac: Mathis raised $640,000 this quarter for 1st District race

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, October 4, 2021:

The campaign for Liz Mathis, a Democratic candidate for Congress in eastern Iowa’s 1st District, said it will report raising more than $640,000 during the most recent three-month federal period. The campaign said more than 90% of contributions come from Iowans, and that Mathis will end the period with $550,000 in the campaign account.

Mathis is running to face first-term 1st District Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson. Both are former state lawmakers and Cedar Rapids TV journalists.

“I believe we need to bring back fairness and honesty to our politics and deliver an economy that will allow all workers to succeed — and it’s clear from our strong fundraising numbers that Northeast Iowans agree,” Mathis said in a statement.

NUNN FUNDRAISING: The campaign for Zach Nunn, a Republican candidate for Congress in central and western Iowa’s 3rd District, said it will report raising more than $250,000 during the most recent three-month federal period. The campaign said the average donation was just more than $200, and that 85% of donations were $100 or less.

Nunn, a state legislator and officer in the Iowa Air National Guard, is running to face Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne.

“Now more than ever we need to unite in our effort to stop Cindy Axne and the liberals in Congress and win back the 3rd Congressional District. I am so grateful to those that contributed to my campaign in these early days. I’m energized to continue the fight,” Nunn said in a statement.

BOHANNAN FUNDRAISING: The campaign for Christina Bohannan, a Democratic candidate for Congress in eastern Iowa’s 2nd District, said it will report raising more than $305,000 during the most recent three-month federal period. The campaign said more than 70% of donations were $50 or less.

Bohannan, a state legislator and attorney from Iowa City, is running to face first-term Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

“It is clear that Iowans are ready for a representative who will bring honesty and integrity to this office and who will put the needs of Iowans ahead of party politics. My most sincere gratitude goes out to all who helped us reach this important milestone in the campaign,” Bohannan said in a statement.

