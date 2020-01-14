Campaign almanac: Loebsack endorses Buttigieg

U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, a Democrat from Iowa City, endorsed Pete Buttigieg’s Democratic presidential campaign.

It is the highest-profile endorsement for the former South Bend, Ind., mayor. Loebsack is one of three Iowa Democrats elected to federal office.

“Pete offers a new kind of leadership that we desperately need. He’s a Midwestern mayor, a veteran, and is from a new generation,” Loebsack said.

“Iowans and our country face great challenges like climate change, increasing health care costs, and an economy that isn’t working for the majority of Americans. They can’t be solved with the same political warfare that is on display in Washington. Pete is the candidate that can heal our divides, restore decency to the presidency, and bring this country together.

Loebsack plans to retire from Congress at the end of this, his seventh two-year term. In 2016, Loebsack won in the 2nd District, which in that year’s presidential race went to Republican Donald Trump.