Campaign almanac: Loebsack endorses Buttigieg

U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, a Democrat from Iowa City, endorsed Pete Buttigieg’s Democratic presidential campaign.
It is the highest-profile endorsement for the former South Bend, Ind., mayor. Loebsack is one of three Iowa Democrats elected to federal office.
“Pete offers a new kind of leadership that we desperately need. He’s a Midwestern mayor, a veteran, and is from a new generation,” Loebsack said.
“Iowans and our country face great challenges like climate change, increasing health care costs, and an economy that isn’t working for the majority of Americans. They can’t be solved with the same political warfare that is on display in Washington. Pete is the candidate that can heal our divides, restore decency to the presidency, and bring this country together.
Loebsack plans to retire from Congress at the end of this, his seventh two-year term. In 2016, Loebsack won in the 2nd District, which in that year’s presidential race went to Republican Donald Trump.
DOZENS ENDORSE KLOBUCHAR: Amy Klobuchar’s Democratic presidential campaign announced 52 more endorsements from Iowa activists and local leaders. Among the new endorsements for the U.S. senator from Minnesota is Stephanie Zarr, chairwoman of the Cherokee County Democratic Party.
MILLER-MEEKS RAISES $260,000: Marianette Miller-Meeks, a Republican primary candidate in the open-seat 2nd Congressional District race, announced that her campaign raised nearly $260,000 in the final three months of 2019, a federal fundraising reporting period.
Miller-Meeks’ campaign said 86 percent of its donors were from Iowa, and the campaign ended the year with almost $215,000 in the account.
Miller-Meeks, a physician from Ottumwa, also serves in the Iowa Legislature, which convened Monday for its 2020 session.
Photos: John Kerry’s visit to Black Hawk and Grundy counties.