CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Leach endorses Weld

“The Iowa race is crowded and extremely close — with the top four candidates clustered together. While Biden leads and does hold a small advantage, the difference between Warren, Sanders and Buttigieg reflects a statistical tie,” Chris Kofinis, founder and CEO of Park Street Strategies, said in a news release. “It is reasonable to believe that with a successful (get out the vote) operation, any one of these four candidates could win in Iowa.”

SANDERS UNVEILS PLANS FOR DISABILITY RIGHTS: Sanders said he would take several executive actions to strengthen protections for Americans with disabilities.

Sanders said he would protect and expand Social Security Disability Insurance and supplemental programs, enforce a U.S. Supreme Court decision that protected the rights of individuals with disabilities to get community support and create a National Office of Disability Coordination, run by a person with a disability.

Sanders also said he would reject renewals and new proposals from states to place disability and aging services under the management of for-profit corporations, citing Iowa’s private Medicaid management as an example.