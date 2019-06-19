A roundup of campaign news items of interest for June 18:
Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar published her plan for her administration’s first 100 days in office, should she be elected.
The U.S. Senator from Minnesota said she would suspend current efforts to weaken the Affordable Care Act, instruct the Food and Drug Administration to grant a waiver that allows for individuals to purchase prescription drugs from Canada, launch cybersecurity initiatives to safeguard U.S. government agencies and elections, instruct the justice department to update guidelines in order to strengthen enforcement of federal antitrust laws, suspend efforts to weaken protection for individuals brought to the U.S. illegally as children while starting immigration reform negotiations with Congress, and direct the IRS to require tax-exempt issue advocacy organizations to disclose the names of donors who contribute more than $5,000 per year, among dozens of other actions.
“After four years of Donald Trump, a new president can’t wait for a bunch of congressional hearings to act. The urgent problems our country is facing require immediate action,” Klobuchar said in a statement. “That’s why in my first 100 days as president I will enact an ambitious, optimistic agenda to improve our health care, combat climate change, pursue economic justice and shared prosperity, and build a stronger democracy and safer world. With these concrete steps, we will put our country back on a path of progress where people have an opportunity to get ahead.”
You have free articles remaining.
Castro's housing plan: Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro announced the second phase of his plan for affordable housing.
The former U.S. housing director under President Barack Obama, Castro said his administration would use the full power of the federal housing department to enforce federal fair housing policies, prohibit the use of criminal records to discriminate in housing, and extend non-discrimination protections to LGBTQ individuals, among many other actions.
“Despite the progress we’ve made in recent generations to advance fairness in housing, too many Americans are denied a home on the basis of race, gender, age, sexual orientation, legal status, or disability,” Castro said in a statement. “It’s time to redouble our efforts, to crack down on discriminatory housing, to desegregate our neighborhoods, to foster inclusive communities, and to ensure our housing goals are climate-conscious. That’s what my People First Housing plan will accomplish.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.