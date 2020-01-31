Campaign almanac: Klobuchar pushes outbreak response plan

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday, January 30, 2020:

KLOBUCHAR’S PLAN FOR OUTBREAK RESPONSE: Against the backdrop of a coronavirus outbreak in China, Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar published a plan to improve U.S. response to global health epidemics.

The U.S. senator from Minnesota said she would recommit to the Global Health Security Agenda, which responds to global health threats. And Klobuchar said she would work with allies through organizations like the World Health Organization to improve health infrastructure in at-risk countries and regions.

Klobuchar also proposed “fully funding” U.S. departments and agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Health and Human Services department, the National Institutes of Health, and the state department.