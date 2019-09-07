U.S. Second Lady Karen Pence will be a special guest speaker at Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ annual fundraiser later this month.
Pence will speak at Reynolds’ third annual Harvest Festival, which is scheduled for Sept. 21 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
“Karen is an incredible woman whose commitment to faith, family, and our country makes her the perfect choice to keynote this event,” Reynolds said in a statement. “The Harvest Festival will once again be centered around family fun for kids of all ages. My husband Kevin and I are looking forward to celebrating the progress we are making across the state of Iowa.”
In addition to remarks from Pence and Reynolds, the event will include live music, pumpkin decorating, balloon animals and BBQ, organizers said. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased at www.reynoldsgregg.com/harvest-festival.
BUTTIGIEG UP ON TVDemocratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s first statewide TV campaign ad in Iowa will be on the air soon, the campaign announced.
The ad, titled “The Only Way,” shows photographs of Buttigieg in his former role in the U.S. military and his current role as mayor of South Bend, Ind.
The ad will air across Iowa on broadcast and cable channels, as well as online, the Buttigieg campaign said.
“As a veteran, and as a mayor, I’ve seen what we can achieve when we have each other’s backs. But in today’s divided America, we’re at each other’s throats,” Buttigieg says in the ad. “Our rivers and oceans are rising. Health care costs are soaring, and our kids are learning active shooter drills before they learn to read. To meet these challenges and to defeat this president, we need real solutions, not more polarization.”
DELANEY ANNOUNCES ENDORSEMENTSJohn Delaney’s Democratic presidential campaign announced a new round of endorsements. The list features 10 new endorsements from local-level activists, including Iowa County Democrats treasurer Rita Purdin.
