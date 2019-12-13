A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday, December 12, 2019:
JANUARY DEBATE IN DES MOINES: The January debate for the Democratic presidential primary will be held in Des Moines, the national Democratic Party announced.
The debate is scheduled for Tuesday, January 14, and will be held on the Drake University campus. The event will be hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register.
Qualification criteria, format, and moderators will be announced at a future date, the party said.
If the presidential impeachment trial — which would require the attendance of all U.S. senators, five of whom are running for president — interferes with the debate on its scheduled date, the national party “will work with the campaigns,” CNN said in a news release.
BOOKER ADDS ENDORSEMENTS: Johnson County supervisor Royceann Porter, the first black woman to hold county-wide office in Johnson County, endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker.
The U.S. senator from New Jersey picked up 23 new Iowa endorsements after his recent campaign trip here.
Leslie and Scott Carpenter, Johnson County activists and founders of Iowa Mental Health Advocacy, also are among the new endorsements.
“We’ve seen on the ground and in polls throughout this process that the more people get to know Cory Booker, the more they like him and sign up to caucus for him - and it’s happening now more than ever in the final stretch of this campaign,” Booker campaign state director Mike Frosolone said in a statement. “We are going to keep building towards caucus night brick by brick, and this group of new endorsements represents a lot of bricks.”
