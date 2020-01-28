Campaign almanac: Iowa U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne backs Biden for president

Cindy Axne, the Democratic freshman congresswoman from central Iowa’s 3rd District, has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the former vice president.
Biden previously was endorsed by 1st District freshman Rep. Abby Finkenauer. Iowa’s 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts are regularly competitive during elections.
“As a former businesswoman who represents a swing district in Iowa, I believe we need a Democratic nominee who not only has the vision to rebuild our alliances and strengthen our middle class, but who can win in November,” Axne said in a statement provided by the Biden campaign. “Joe is a man of honor and dignity, who has the strength and courage to bring people together and deliver results for working families across Iowa and the country. He is someone who appeals not only to Democrats, but to independents and Republicans as well. Iowans know that he will be ready on day one to lead this country.”
Mark Smith, a state lawmaker from Marshalltown and previous Iowa House minority leader, also endorsed Biden.
STATE LAWMAKER AMONG 40 NEW WARREN ENDORSERS: Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, a state lawmaker from Ames, is among a batch of new endorsements for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts.
Others on the list that includes local elected officials and activists include: Dennis Harbaugh, former director of Iowa Senate Democratic Caucus, Waterloo; Juanita Williams, nurse and health care activist, Waterloo; Jenn Wolff, community activist, Waverly; Paul Johnson, former head of Iowa DNR, Decorah; Kurt Meyer, Tri-County Dems chairman, Saint Ansgar; Darvin Graham, Toledo city councilman, Toledo.
LAWMAKERS ENDORSE BUTTIGIEG: Jo Oldson, a state lawmaker from Des Moines and leader in the Iowa House Democrats’ caucus, is among more than 20 new endorsers of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor.
Others on the list include Jim Erb, former mayor of Charles City, and Dave Degner, state Senate candidate, Tama County.