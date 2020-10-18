CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Iowa Cattlemen back Joni Ernst

The ad https://twitter.com/i/status/1317216977287565316 features Greenfield and John Adams, of Arnolds Park. The ad labels Adams a “longtime Republican,” and Adams expresses his support for Greenfield.

State campaign finance records show Adams donated to Republican candidates from 2009 to 2012, but in 2018 began supporting Democratic candidates and causes.

“It’s time Washington (D.C.) started working for working people, not Wall Street,” Adams says in the ad.

HART POSTS ANTI-CORRUPTION AD: Democratic Congressional candidate Rita Hart has a new campaign ad that highlights her goal to address Congressional reform.

Hart is running against Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in eastern Iowa’s open-seat 2nd Congressional District race.

In the ad https://youtu.be/9hZzpFsF9RM, Hart states her desire to ban members of Congress from becoming lobbyists, owning stock or serving on corporate boards; stop insider trading by members of Congress; pass a no-budget no-pay law; and end gerrymandering.