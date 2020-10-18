CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Iowa Cattlemen back Joni Ernst

The political arm of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association endorsed Republican Joni Ernst for the U.S. Senate.
Ernst, a first-term incumbent, faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate race.
“As a major beef-producing state, it is vital that we have strong advocates for agriculture in Washington, D.C.,” Kurt Dallmeyer, chairman of the political group, said in a news release. “Sen. Ernst has affirmed her commitment to beef producers by working across the aisle on important issues that impact our day-to-day operations.”
ERNST AD FEATURES FARMERS: Sen. Joni Ernst’s latest campaign ad features Iowa farmers singing her praises.
The ad https://youtu.be/T8bQNzW0Wy8 also highlights Ernst’s endorsements from the Iowa Farm Bureau and Iowa Corn Growers.
“These attacks from Theresa Greenfield are all lies. Just a bunch of cow chips,” the myriad farmers take turns saying in the ad. “Iowa farmers are proud to stand with Joni Ernst because she always stands for us.”
GREENFIELD PLEDGES BIPARTISANSHIP: In her latest campaign ad, U.S. Senate candidate Greenfield pledges to work with Democrats and Republicans in the Senate.
The ad https://twitter.com/i/status/1317216977287565316 features Greenfield and John Adams, of Arnolds Park. The ad labels Adams a “longtime Republican,” and Adams expresses his support for Greenfield.
State campaign finance records show Adams donated to Republican candidates from 2009 to 2012, but in 2018 began supporting Democratic candidates and causes.
“It’s time Washington (D.C.) started working for working people, not Wall Street,” Adams says in the ad.
HART POSTS ANTI-CORRUPTION AD: Democratic Congressional candidate Rita Hart has a new campaign ad that highlights her goal to address Congressional reform.
Hart is running against Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in eastern Iowa’s open-seat 2nd Congressional District race.
In the ad https://youtu.be/9hZzpFsF9RM, Hart states her desire to ban members of Congress from becoming lobbyists, owning stock or serving on corporate boards; stop insider trading by members of Congress; pass a no-budget no-pay law; and end gerrymandering.
“All around Congress, there’s a culture of corruption that sprouts up like weeds, and we’ve got to pull ‘em by the roots,” Hart says in the ad. “Stop insider trading by Members of Congress, ban them permanently from ever becoming lobbyists, and rein in the corrupting influence of drug and insurance companies.”
DEMOCRATS ATTACK MILLER-MEEKS: A new ad from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the political arm of U.S. House Democrats, challenges 2nd District candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ position on health care.
The DCCC ad https://youtu.be/gs7w-Fe1Axw is critical of a 2009 op-ed for the Iowa City Press Citizen, in which Miller-Meeks advocated for phasing out employer health coverage and providing tax deductions and credits. The ad then cites various analyses that warn against the potential negative impacts of such a proposal.
MILLER-MEEKS HITS HART ON AG: Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ latest campaign ad for the 2nd District https://youtu.be/XI9CLDTnOvs suggests Rita Hart supports a proposal from U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, a former Democratic candidate for president, that would put a hold on new large-scale feeding operations.
Hart in July told the Iowa Farmers Union that she supported the principles of the proposed legislation. During a 2nd District debate Thursday, Hart said she did not endorse the legislation.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.