CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Hinson reports $1.6 million haul

Ashley Hinson, the 1st Congressional District Republican challenger, has reported raising $1.6 million in the June through September quarter and will report more than $725,000 cash on hand heading into the last month of the campaign.

Hinson, a Marion state lawmaker, faces freshman 1st District U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Dubuque.

Hinson raised more than $1 million in the second quarter, and according to her second quarter Federal Election Commission report has raised more than $7 million for the campaign.

Her campaign is heading into the last 30 days with “strong momentum, and the resources needed to be able to hold Congresswoman Finkenauer accountable to her liberal record,” a campaign spokesperson said.

FINKENAUER AD TALKS BIPARTISANSHIP: In her latest campaign ad, Finkenauer claims to work across the political aisle in the U.S. House. The ad https://youtu.be/qyYP3qJAsUo cites more than 20 bills that have bipartisan support, according to the campaign, including bills addressing flood relief, rural hospital funding, and child care support.

“Finkenauer is effective because she works across the aisle and never forgets who she’s working for,” the ad says.