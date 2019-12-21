A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday, Dec. 20, 2019:
HIGHER STANDARDS FOR IOWA DEBATE: The Democratic National Committee announced qualification standards for the party’s presidential debate to be held at Drake University in Des Moines on Jan. 14.
To qualify for the debate, candidates must meet one of two polling requirements — 5 percent or more in any four DNC-approved polls, or 7 percent or more in any two DNC-approved early-state polls — and one donor requirement, that their campaign has received donations from at least 225,000 unique voters and a minimum of 1,000 unique donors per state in at least 20 states.
The candidates have until Jan. 10 to meet the qualifications.
The debate is hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register.
COSTNER TO ENDORSE BUTTIGIEG: Kevin Coster, Oscar-winning actor and star of the Iowa-based film “Field of Dreams,” will endorse Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and appear with the South Bend, Ind., mayor this weekend in Iowa.
Coster is scheduled to appear with Buttigieg at a town hall in Indianola on Sunday, according to the campaign.
FORMER IOWA NATIONAL GUARD LEADER ENDORSES BUTTIGIEG: Steve Warnstadt, a former Iowa state lawmaker and Iowa National Guard Brigadier General, has endorsed Buttigieg.
“Through his service as mayor and in the military, Pete has a unique understanding of the fundamental changes shaping our domestic and international situation,” Warnstadt said in a statement provided by the Buttigieg campaign. “He has the leadership to bring our country together in times of deep division. And he has the practical plans that reflect our nation's historic values and will move our country forward.”
You have free articles remaining.
FORMER GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE ENDORSES WARREN: John Norris, a caucus veteran, former aide to U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and Gov. Tom Vilsack, and candidate in Iowa's 2018 gubernatorial primary, has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.
Norris directed John Kerry's successful 2004 Iowa caucus campaign.
“I’m endorsing Elizabeth for president because she’s put the fight for economic and social justice at the core of her candidacy,” Norris said in a statement provided by the U.S. senator from Massachusetts' campaign. “We must end the power the wealthy exert over our government and economy, and I have complete confidence that Elizabeth will fight for that every single day as our president.”
COUNTY CHAIR ENDORSES BOOKER: Bryce Smith, chairman of the Dallas County Democrats, has endorsed Cory Booker’s Democratic presidential campaign.
“For my husband and me, civic engagement is about rolling up our sleeves and getting to work for the causes that make a positive difference,” Smith said in a statement provided by the U.S. senator from New Jersey’s campaign. “This is why I’m all in for Cory Booker. He exemplifies the meaning of moral courage and standing up for what is right, even when what is right is not always the easiest. I know a President Booker will call upon us, the American people, to do more for one another with him, and we will see him by our side fighting the good fight.”
WILLIAMSON'S FIRST AD AIRS: Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson's first campaign ad is set to air in Iowa.
The ad, titled, "Like a boss," began airing Friday in Iowa on cable news channel MSNBC, the Texas author's campaign said. The ad "showcases testimonials from supporters touting her dedication and love for people in need, her organizational skills and other major achievements over her 35-year career," Williamson's campaign said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.