Campaign Almanac: Gun safety groups target Ernst, Grassley

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, February 26, 2020:

GUN SAFETY GROUPS TARGET ERNST, GRASSLEY: Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund and Moms Demand Action are airing ads targeting Iowa’s Republican U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley.

The ad buy, which includes print and digital ads, is built around Thursday’s anniversary of the Democrat-controlled U.S. House passage of a bill that requires background checks on all gun sales. The ad urges Ernst and Grassley to support passage of the bill in the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate.

“Inaction from the Senate on this life-saving legislation for a full year is unacceptable,” Katie Albrecht, a volunteer with the Iowa chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said in a news release. “We’re sending a message to Sens. Ernst and Grassley: Your inaction is unacceptable, and Iowans are watching.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Similar ads funded by the groups also are airing in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Kentucky, the home state of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

INTERPAC SQUABBLE IN U.S. SENATE RACE: One political action committee has filed a complaint over another in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race.