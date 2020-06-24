Campaign Almanac: Gun safety group backs statehouse Dems

“I am overwhelmingly humbled and deeply appreciative to President Trump for giving me a front row seat to witness history,” Gidley said in a news release from the Trump campaign. “My time at the White House has truly been a blessing beyond measure and getting to speak directly to the American people on behalf of this president has been an incredible honor. President Trump’s record-setting accomplishments have improved the lives of all Americans, and I can’t wait to get over to the campaign and fight for his re-election.”