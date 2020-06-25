CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Gun safety group backs Democrats

Greenfield, a Des Moines businesswoman, faces Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. Recent polling has showed a close race between the two, with Greenfield leading within the polls’ margin for error.

The Iowa State Education Association represents more than 50,000 Iowa public education workers.

The group also endorsed the Democrats running in Iowa’s four congressional districts: incumbents Abby Finkenauer in the 1st District and Cindy Axne in the 3rd, and in open-seat races Rita Hart in the 2nd District and J.D. Scholten in the 4th.

CAUCUS VETERAN NAMED TRUMP CAMPAIGN PRESS SECRETARY: President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has named Hogan Gidley its national press secretary. Gidley has been serving in the administration’s press office; he will move to the campaign July 1, the campaign announced.

Gidley has worked on Iowa caucus campaigns: He did press for Rick Santorum’s 2012 campaign and Mike Huckabee’s 2016 effort.

“I am overwhelmingly humbled and deeply appreciative to President Trump for giving me a front row seat to witness history,” Gidley said in a news release from the Trump campaign. “My time at the White House has truly been a blessing beyond measure and getting to speak directly to the American people on behalf of this president has been an incredible honor. President Trump’s record-setting accomplishments have improved the lives of all Americans, and I can’t wait to get over to the campaign and fight for his re-election.”

