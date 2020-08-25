CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Greenfield talks rural issues

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield held a virtual campaign event in which she spoke about rural issues. She was joined by Tom Vilsack, the Democratic former two-term Iowa governor and federal agriculture secretary.
Greenfield is facing Republican first-term incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in Iowa’s competitive and high-profile U.S. Senate race.
Roughly 60 participants, supporters, campaign staff and media tuned into the virtual conference, which featured comments from Greenfield, Vilsack and Ottumwa, Iowa, teacher Melinda Jones.
In addition to discussing agricultural issues, Greenfield also talked about broader campaign issues and gave her biographical story to listeners.
Asked by an attendee about her ethanol policy, Greenfield called for the resignation of federal Environmental Protection Agency head Andrew Wheeler, and for the administration to offer stronger support for the federal ethanol mandate.
“We need to stop the small refinery exemptions, and we need to have (an administration) that values ethanol,” Greenfield said.
An Ernst campaign spokesman criticized Greenfield for declining an invitation to a debate this week in Spencer, in rural Clay County, and questioned Greenfield’s experience as a real estate business leader.
“It’s clear that Greenfield cannot be trusted,” Ernst spokesman Brendan Conley said in an emailed statement.
GREENFIELD AD: In her latest campaign ad for TV, Greenfield says “Washington politicians” call Iowa “flyover country,” and lists the issues she would fight for in the U.S. Senate.
“In Iowa, we take care of our own. That means direct relief for families, investing in affordable health care, and manufacturing jobs right here,” Greenfield says in the ad.
The Greenfield campaign also began running a new ad on digital platforms, criticizing Ernst for not doing more to curtail the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s use of waivers that allow oil companies to skirt the federal ethanol mandate.
Ernst has criticized the EPA, blocked a lower-level nominee to the office, and pressed Trump on the issue; she also voted to approve EPA administrator Scott Wheeler despite the agency’s extensive use of waivers under Wheeler’s predecessor, Scott Pruitt.
REPUBLICANS ENDORSE BIDEN: Three Iowa Republicans have endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the former vice president’s campaign announced.
Former Congressman Jim Leach, Chris Eubanks of Davenport, and Lisa Fleishman of Carlisle are endorsing Biden against Republican President Donald Trump, the Biden campaign said.
Leach also was one of more than 70 Republican former U.S. House members and national security officials nationwide who signed a letter criticizing Trump and endorsing Biden.
“I’m a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, and I’ve been a Republican my entire life,” Eubanks said in a statement distributed by the Biden campaign. “The way I see it, this upcoming election is the most important election in U.S. history. Joe Biden is the best leader who will steer us out of this crisis — he will restore the soul of the nation and will protect our families at home and aboard. Joe Biden is the antithesis of Donald Trump — he and his family have committed their entire lives to service to our nation.”
