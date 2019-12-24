{{featured_button_text}}

GOP CAUCUS LOCATIONS: The Republican Party of Iowa released a list of 1,682 caucus locations for the 2020 Iowa caucuses Feb. 3.

Iowa GOP staff have been on the ground for months, identifying locations for every precinct and working with hundreds of volunteers across the state to organize for the 2020 caucuses. They also are holding caucus trainings, so precinct chairs and reporters are prepared on caucus night.

 “We are committed to holding another smooth and successful caucus on Feb. 3,” said Jeff Kaufmann, state party chairman. “Thanks to the hard work of our staff and hundreds of volunteers and activists across the state, I’m confident we will continue to show the rest of the nation that we take our first-in-the-nation responsibility very seriously.”

See the complete list of locations at iowagop.org.

WARREN ENDORSEMENTS: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s Iowa campaign has announced endorsements from 21 Iowa leaders.

“I’m supporting Elizabeth Warren because it’s time for a woman in the White House fighting for rights and equality,” said Jean Oxley of Cedar Rapids, Linn County’s first female county supervisor.

“Elizabeth Warren is a breath of intellectual fresh air,” said Dave Swenson, an Iowa State University economist. “She’s proposing well-grounded and progressive approaches to solving our country’s greatest challenges, and offering practical pathways for making those plans a reality.”

Others endorsing Warren are Jim Riordan, former state senator, Waukee; Steve Sovern, former state senator, Cedar Rapids; Jan Corderman, former AFSCME Council 61 president, Pleasant Hill; Laura Bergus, Iowa City Council member; Danielle Pettit-Majewski, Washington City Council member; Patricia Schaefer, former Morning Sun mayor; Kendra Breitsprecher, former Dayton City Council member; Debi Plum, Fairfield school board president; Jason Frerichs, Iowa Democratic Party Progressive Caucus vice chairman, Des Moines; Kathy Winter, Osceola County Democrats chairwoman, Sibley; Krissa Mason, former Madison County Democrats chairwoman, Corydon; Anna Plank, founder of statewide Indivisible organization, Iowa City; Nick Bergus, community activist, Iowa City; Paul Deaton, community activist, Solon; Stan Plum, community activist, Fairfield; Annaleah and Michael Moore, community activists, Council Bluffs; Ryan Marquardt, Iowa House candidate, Van Meter; and Laura Jackson, conservation advocate, Cedar Falls.

BENNET AG, TRADE PLAN: Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet announced his intention to support the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and policies for agriculture and trade issues.

His plan includes a first-of-its-kind Trade Opportunity Fund with 20 percent of the benefits of any trade deal, to help workers take advantage of the opportunities from that trade agreement and provide community-level and individual support targeted to places that need it most.

“Globalization is going to shape the American economy in the 21st century whether we want it to or not,” he said. “Farmers understand that better than anyone. I will take the long view to strategically grow markets and restore America’s economic leadership around the world. I’ll also make investments in rural communities most affected by trade, and start to close the rural-urban divide to stitch our country back together again.”

His plan will:

  • End President Donald Trump’s trade war;
  • Marshal allies and trading partners to collectively push back on China’s mercantilist trading practices;
  • Provide more support for workers and communities by investing $500 billion in the 70 percent of Americans who do not go to a four-year college
  • Address regional, local, and industry — not just national — effects of trade;
  • Include enforceable labor and environmental standards at the core of all trade agreements.

Read the full plan at MichaelBennet.com/agtrade.

