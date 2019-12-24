GOP CAUCUS LOCATIONS: The Republican Party of Iowa released a list of 1,682 caucus locations for the 2020 Iowa caucuses Feb. 3.
Iowa GOP staff have been on the ground for months, identifying locations for every precinct and working with hundreds of volunteers across the state to organize for the 2020 caucuses. They also are holding caucus trainings, so precinct chairs and reporters are prepared on caucus night.
“We are committed to holding another smooth and successful caucus on Feb. 3,” said Jeff Kaufmann, state party chairman. “Thanks to the hard work of our staff and hundreds of volunteers and activists across the state, I’m confident we will continue to show the rest of the nation that we take our first-in-the-nation responsibility very seriously.”
See the complete list of locations at iowagop.org.
WARREN ENDORSEMENTS: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s Iowa campaign has announced endorsements from 21 Iowa leaders.
“I’m supporting Elizabeth Warren because it’s time for a woman in the White House fighting for rights and equality,” said Jean Oxley of Cedar Rapids, Linn County’s first female county supervisor.
“Elizabeth Warren is a breath of intellectual fresh air,” said Dave Swenson, an Iowa State University economist. “She’s proposing well-grounded and progressive approaches to solving our country’s greatest challenges, and offering practical pathways for making those plans a reality.”
Others endorsing Warren are Jim Riordan, former state senator, Waukee; Steve Sovern, former state senator, Cedar Rapids; Jan Corderman, former AFSCME Council 61 president, Pleasant Hill; Laura Bergus, Iowa City Council member; Danielle Pettit-Majewski, Washington City Council member; Patricia Schaefer, former Morning Sun mayor; Kendra Breitsprecher, former Dayton City Council member; Debi Plum, Fairfield school board president; Jason Frerichs, Iowa Democratic Party Progressive Caucus vice chairman, Des Moines; Kathy Winter, Osceola County Democrats chairwoman, Sibley; Krissa Mason, former Madison County Democrats chairwoman, Corydon; Anna Plank, founder of statewide Indivisible organization, Iowa City; Nick Bergus, community activist, Iowa City; Paul Deaton, community activist, Solon; Stan Plum, community activist, Fairfield; Annaleah and Michael Moore, community activists, Council Bluffs; Ryan Marquardt, Iowa House candidate, Van Meter; and Laura Jackson, conservation advocate, Cedar Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
BENNET AG, TRADE PLAN: Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet announced his intention to support the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and policies for agriculture and trade issues.
His plan includes a first-of-its-kind Trade Opportunity Fund with 20 percent of the benefits of any trade deal, to help workers take advantage of the opportunities from that trade agreement and provide community-level and individual support targeted to places that need it most.
“Globalization is going to shape the American economy in the 21st century whether we want it to or not,” he said. “Farmers understand that better than anyone. I will take the long view to strategically grow markets and restore America’s economic leadership around the world. I’ll also make investments in rural communities most affected by trade, and start to close the rural-urban divide to stitch our country back together again.”
His plan will:
- End President Donald Trump’s trade war;
- Marshal allies and trading partners to collectively push back on China’s mercantilist trading practices;
- Provide more support for workers and communities by investing $500 billion in the 70 percent of Americans who do not go to a four-year college
- Address regional, local, and industry — not just national — effects of trade;
- Include enforceable labor and environmental standards at the core of all trade agreements.
Read the full plan at MichaelBennet.com/agtrade.
In 2014, these were a few (40!) of our favorite Cedar Valley things
In 2014, these were a few (40!) of our favorite Cedar Valley things
In 2014, we looked back in celebration of 40 places, events and people that help make the Cedar Valley a great place to live.
CEDAR FALLS | If you ice it, they will climb.
CEDAR FALLS | For decades, Hartman Reserve Nature Center has been a wooded oasis in the heart of metropolitan Black Hawk County.
CEDAR FALLS | Overman Park is the earliest documented park acquired by the city, in 1853.
WATERLOO | A blend of new technology with an industry as old as the land itself is the idea behind Cedar Valley TechWorks, a blend of manufact…
WATERLOO | Henry Grout, an east Waterloo native and former state legislator, was a collector who left the bulk of his estate in the care of th…
WATERLOO | Bob Brown has a passion that's gone on for more than 30 years. He's gotten away with it with the help of about 60 to 70 people, inc…
CEDAR FALLS | In the early fall, traffic along the first four blocks of Main Street in downtown Cedar Falls is closed. Art booths and displays…
WATERLOO | J. George Wyth was born in 1869 a few years after the Civil War's conclusion and quit school in the seventh grade to delivery groce…
WATERLOO | At 98, the Waterloo Community Playhouse is Iowa’s oldest community theater, and is among the oldest and most continuously operating…
WATERLOO | What started as a simple telephone conversation has grown into a popular – and expanding – area event.
WATERLOO | The RiverLoop Amphitheatre, which opened in the summer of 2012, has already become an iconic feature along the Cedar River. The ste…
WATERLOO | It's a running joke in the Waterloo Black Hawks offices at Young Arena now.
CEDAR FALLS | Gary Kelley’s history is long and illustrative as an award-winning illustrator. The internationally-recognized Cedar Falls artis…
WATERLOO | They are the sounds of music that fill downtown Waterloo on the hour, and call people to worship on Sunday morning.
WATERLOO | It's a fixture of downtown promotional materials, featured prominently on the city's website and often used as a backdrop when loca…
WATERLOO | The early '80s were a tough time for many in the Cedar Valley. With a bad farm economy and large-scale firings at John Deere, somet…
WATERLOO | The Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Garden has been described as one of the community’s hidden gems, but the secret is getting out.
WATERLOO | Born out of one of the city's most turbulent and divisive periods, radio station KBBG is generally regarded as being one of the mos…
CEDAR FALLS | A flurry of activity has been going on at the ground of Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center ever since contractors broke g…
WATERLOO | On any given day, one can find a good mix of people starting off the morning with breakfast at a small diner across the street from…
CEDAR FALLS| Anyone who has driven down 18th Street can’t help but notice the four-trunked tree crouching like some otherworldly ungulate over…
WATERLOO | Riverfront Stadium exists because of fire, and it's survived some serious bouts with water.
WATERLOO | The route is familiar and some of the vehicles rolling along it are even more so.
WATERLOO | At its worst, the Cedar River can be a terrible neighbor, and from time to time the waterway offers reminders, going where it wants…
WATERLOO | Kilt-clad men crowd downtown streets as strains of bagpipe music fill the air in early August during the annual Iowa Irish Fest.
HUDSON | Blake Hansen rises at 3:15 a.m. every day to spend the day with his ladies.
WAVERLY | Arnold Hexom started selling horses in 1947. Bill Dean joined the operation in 1964 but is credited with taking the Waverly Midwest …
WATERLOO | In 1918, John Deere needed to get into the tractor business. Waterloo had a tractor business.
CEDAR FALLS | The University of Northern Iowa's bell tower has almost a 90-year history in Cedar Falls.
WATERLOO | Some may have thought George, Francis, Joseph, Madison and Albert Sullivan were foolhardy. To many more, they are heroes of World War II.
WATERLOO | Thirteen years ago, Gary and Becky Bertch took the plunge and built a water park that's been generating buzz ever since.
WATERLOO | Neither floods nor 45 Iowa winters have chased the elephant from Cedar River Exchange Park.
WATERLOO | In 1974, the Sunrise Exchange Club of Waterloo decided to create a community project that would bring a little bit of farm life int…
WATERLOO | You might think the largest public collection of Haitian art in the United States is housed in an art center in Miami, Chicago or e…
HUDSON | In 1988, Dennis Holbach attended an auction with one goal: to walk away with a 3,320-pound fiberglass bull.
WATERLOO | When he painted the colorful mural, New Orleans artist Richard C. Thomas described it as a “family snapshot.” He titled it “Keki Me…
CEDAR FALLS | Walking down the tent-made lanes of the College Hill Arts Festival, one is transported.
CEDAR FALLS | One of Cedar Falls’ premier historical landmarks – the Ice House Museum – is perhaps best known for its “newness.”
WATERLOO | They've overlooked downtown Waterloo and followed its fortunes for more than a century. Well, at least most of them. And not always…
WATERLOO | Somewhat hidden in the rebirth of downtown Waterloo is The Catacomb Lounge & Galleria de Paco.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.