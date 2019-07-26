A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday, July 25, 2019:
GILLIBRAND’S ‘MOONSHOT’ CLIMATE PLAN: Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand would set a goal of net-zero carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and to 100 percent clean, renewable and non-carbon electricity in a decade under her plan to address climate change.
Part of that strategy would include a $52 per metric ton tax in an effort to incentivize companies to steer away from fossil fuels. The revenue would be invested in renewable energy.
The New York U.S. senator’s plan also includes working with Congress to end federal tax breaks and incentives for the fossil fuel industry, and would invest in electric vehicle charging stations, high-speed rail, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, and public transit.
“We must aggressively combat climate change not because it is easy, but because it is hard,” Gillibrand said in a social media post, echoing President John F. Kennedy’s quote about the U.S.’s commitment to landing on the moon. “Our race for a green economy will be a measure of our excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurialism as a nation, and I know we’re up for the challenge.”
The full plan can be viewed at medium.com/team-gillibrand.
“Many people have lost their homes and loved ones because we’ve failed to act on climate change. My plan lays out immediate and bold action to protect our communities and save our planet,” Gillibrand wrote.
STEYER ALSO OFFERS CLIMATE POLICY: Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer would declare climate change a national emergency as part of his administration’s effort to address the issue.
The California billionaire businessman’s campaign said he would use the presidency’s emergency powers to address climate change if Congress fails to act swiftly. Steyer would implement policies designed to end the nation’s dependence on fossil fuels and get to net-zero climate pollution by 2045.
“We can’t continue to deny science and roll back environmental protections. We must treat the climate crisis with the urgency it demands,” Steyer said in a video posted by his campaign. “As president, I will work first and foremost to restore power to the people. ... A better and safer future is possible if we act now. We will boost local economies, support diverse businesses, and create millions of good jobs, while ensuring justice and protecting the planet.”
KLOBUCHAR’S AFFORDABLE HOUSING PLAN: Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar has proposed a plan to bridge the rural-urban divide, expand affordable housing opportunities and revitalize neglected neighborhoods.
Stable and affordable housing is out of reach for too many American families, according to the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful. Both rural and urban areas struggle with a shortage of affordable rental housing, homelessness and neglected neighborhoods. Racial disparities and discrimination persist in housing and many families face significant obstacles to buying a home.
To pay for her proposal, Klobuchar proposed raising capital gains taxes for households making over $400,000 and raising the corporate tax rate to 25 percent.
You have free articles remaining.
Her plan calls for providing access to legal counsel for people who are dealing with evictions, being denied access to health care and having wages unfairly taken, prohibit landlords from discriminating based on income, prevent blacklisting based on sexual orientation, gender identity or veteran status, and suspend Trump administration’s proposals to weaken housing rules. She wants to strengthen rural rental assistance programs and significantly increase investments in the rural housing supply, which includes expanding affordable housing programs serving Native Americans.
Klobuchar’s proposal also addresses attracting private investment in housing, increasing access to affordable housing, encouraging mobility for renters, reduce homelessness, help seniors age in place and increase homeownership.
Her plan can be found at www.medium.com/@AmyforAmerica.
CASTRO TO UNVEIL INDIGENOUS PEOPLES POLICY AT MESKWAKI: Former Obama Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro will visit the Meskawki Settlement near Tama today to discuss his People First Indigenous Communities platform.
The Democratic presidential candidate’s campaign describes it as a sweeping blueprint of policies and commitments to support and strengthen the sovereignty of Indigenous communities, honor the commitments established in treaty agreements with tribal nations, and bolster partnerships between the federal government and Indigenous communities to ensure all native people can thrive in the years ahead.
“For generations, Indigenous communities have been treated as second-class citizens rather than sovereign tribal nations free to determine their future,” Castro said in a statement. “The federal government has repeatedly failed to honor treaty obligations, respect unique government-to-government relationships, and allowed corporations to exploit sacred land for their own profits. I’m proud to release my People First Indigenous Communities platform to establish a blueprint for ensuring all native people and communities can thrive in the years ahead.”
Castro will be at the Meskawki Tribal Center gymnasium, 349 Meskawki Rd., Tama, from 3:45 to 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.
The full plan can be found at https://medium.com/castro2020.
DELANEY’S ‘FAIR DEAL’ FOR CITIES: Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney has proposed a Cities Fair Deal Plan that includes measures to boost business formation and entrepreneurship, establish universal health care and pre-K, reform the criminal justice system, invest in infrastructure and end predatory practices.
“America's cities are home to some of the starkest examples of economic inequality, which is why we need an agenda for them,” the White House hopeful said in a statement.
Urban populations are growing at a faster rate than the national average and a few fortunate areas are experiencing enormous prosperity. However, America's cities are also home to some of the starkest examples of economic inequality and many residents face a severe lack of opportunity, the candidate said.
The 10-point plan will have a focus on small businesses and entrepreneurs, who are central to urban revitalization. Cooperation between government and the private sector was essential in fostering entrepreneurship and the new economic activity that helped revitalize Detroit in the years since it declared bankruptcy. Delaney’s policy encourages partnerships between the private sector, the government sector, and the nonprofit sector to collaboratively address access to health care and quality public education, improving infrastructure, and reforming criminal justice.
Delaney’s Cities Fair Deal includes 10 components: promoting entrepreneurship and innovation opportunities; investing in small and minority-owned businesses; encouraging capital investment; building infrastructure; improving public education; reforming the criminal justice system; improving health care; ending disparities and predatory practices; ensuring a living wage; increasing access to affordable housing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.