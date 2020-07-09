CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Former Trump foe fights his re-election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Des Moines businesswoman Theresa Greenfield raised more than $6 million in the second quarter of 2020, the most ever for a Democrat running for Senate in Iowa.

Overall, Greenfield has received more than 24,500 contributions from Iowans in all 99 counties since launching her campaign.

Nearly 98 percent of the contributions received in the April-June quarter were for less than $100, and the campaign’s average contribution was $30.44.

BRAVERY PROJECT: Former Illinois U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, who briefly challenged Donald Trump’s Republican renomination, is launching The Bravery Project https://thebraveryproject.com/ to help defeat the president’s bid for re-election.

“The fight to defeat Donald Trump is more important than ever,” Walsh wrote on an email announcing his effort. “We’re working to give voice to regular Americans, not political insiders, because you’re the ones who are going to make a difference in defeating Trump and his enablers this November.”

He’s calling on Americans to get involved in the process by knocking neighbors’ doors or “a promise to share your honest assessment of Trump with other moms in your kids’ playgroup or with other dads in a scouting troop.”