CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Former Trump foe fights his re-election

Des Moines businesswoman Theresa Greenfield raised more than $6 million in the second quarter of 2020, the most ever for a Democrat running for Senate in Iowa.
Overall, Greenfield has received more than 24,500 contributions from Iowans in all 99 counties since launching her campaign.
Nearly 98 percent of the contributions received in the April-June quarter were for less than $100, and the campaign’s average contribution was $30.44.
BRAVERY PROJECT: Former Illinois U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, who briefly challenged Donald Trump’s Republican renomination, is launching The Bravery Project https://thebraveryproject.com/ to help defeat the president’s bid for re-election.
“The fight to defeat Donald Trump is more important than ever,” Walsh wrote on an email announcing his effort. “We’re working to give voice to regular Americans, not political insiders, because you’re the ones who are going to make a difference in defeating Trump and his enablers this November.”
He’s calling on Americans to get involved in the process by knocking neighbors’ doors or “a promise to share your honest assessment of Trump with other moms in your kids’ playgroup or with other dads in a scouting troop.”
“The point is, we’ve all got to do more than just oppose Trump’s corruption — we need to be out there, in each of our communities, actively getting our friends and family and neighbors involved in this cause,” he said. “It’s going to take all of us.”
$6 MILLION WOMAN: Des Moines businesswoman Theresa Greenfield raised more than $6 million in the second quarter of 2020, the most ever for a Democrat running for Senate in Iowa.
Overall, Greenfield has received more than 24,500 contributions from Iowans in all 99 counties since launching her campaign.
Nearly 98 percent of the contributions received in the April-June quarter were for less than $100, and the campaign’s average contribution was $30.44.
REPUBLICAN (?) ENDORSEMENT: Former Republican state Rep. Walt Tomenga has endorsed Democrat Theresa Greenfield for the U.S. Senate.
Tomenga, who represented Johnston in the Iowa House, now lives on his farm in Dallas County.
In a video https://twitter.com/GreenfieldIowa/status/1280879341623283713 endorsement of Greenfield, Tomenga said he’s “very disappointed in Joni Ernst (because) she has let me down in several ways.”
Specifically, he cites Ernst’s vote to confirm a former fossil fuel lobbyist to run the Environmental Protection Agency, which issued 85 Renewable Fuel Standard waivers that he said have devastated Iowa’s farmers and ethanol industry.
According to Team Joni, Ernst’s campaign organization, Tomenga voted in the 2018 Democratic primary election.
A roundup of campaign news items of interest.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.