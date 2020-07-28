CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Finkanauer hits the airwaves

Abby Finkenauer, the Democratic incumbent in eastern Iowa’s 1st Congressional District race, launched her first 2020 campaign ad.
The ad, titled “Build Up,” features Finkenauer’s father, a retired union pipefitter-welder. The spot will begin airing on broadcast, cable TV and streaming services throughout the district, the campaign said.
“I’m working to build up American manufacturing by making sure infrastructure projects use American-made material and pay good wages, to help Iowans to not only make a good living but to have a good life,” Finkenauer says in the ad.
Finkenauer, who is finishing her first two-year term in Congress, faces Republican Ashley Hinson in what is expected to be a competitive race.
BIOFUELS GROUP TAKES ON EPA: A biofuels advocacy group is launching a new ad campaign to highlight the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s use of waivers that allow oil companies to avoid full compliance with the federal ethanol mandate.
The waivers lessen demand for biofuels; renewable fuels is a $5 billion industry in Iowa, according to one industry organization.
Biofuels Vision 2020, which describes itself as “a coalition of organizations and individuals who are committed to educating candidates in both parties about the production and use of renewable fuCampaiels in the United States,” announced a five-figure, digital ad campaign that encourages Iowa voters to express concern about biofuels and the EPA’s ethanol waivers to President Donald Trump’s administration.
“There’s no reason President Trump can’t fix this well before November, when Iowa voters will decide whether or not he really cares about rural America,” Daryl Haack, a Biofuels Vision 2020 member, Little Sioux Corn Processors board member and corn farmer from Primghar said in a news release. “We’re not asking for anything unreasonable — just keep your promise and follow the law. The era of demand destruction has to end now, so Iowa biofuel plants can reopen and farm families can focus on rebuilding the agricultural supply chain.”
SIERRA CLUB ENDORSES SCHOLTEN: The Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club endorsed J.D. Scholten, the Democratic candidate in western Iowa’s open-seat 4th Congressional District race.
“We are deeply grateful to J.D. for his commitment to preserving Iowa’s natural resources, his work to encourage sustainable agriculture that’s good for the environment and for farmers’ pocketbooks, and his efforts to ensure clean water for future generations of Iowans, as well as everyone downriver from us,” the Sierra Club’s Carrie Radloff said in a news release. “He is a true environmental champion who will fight to protect Iowa’s clean air, clean water, our climate and our natural treasures such as the Loess Hills.”
Scholten is facing Republican Randy Feenstra, who defeated nine-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King in the Republican primary.
