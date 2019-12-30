{{featured_button_text}}

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, Dec. 30, 2019:

FALLON ENDORSES STEYER: Ed Fallon, a liberal activist and former state lawmaker and primary candidate for Iowa governor, has endorsed Tom Steyer’s Democratic presidential campaign.

Fallon, who ran for governor in 2006, commented on his endorsement of the California businessman in a statement distributed by the Steyer campaign.

“Tom is uniquely positioned to beat Donald Trump, and on Day 1 of his presidency, will launch the all-out climate mobilization we desperately need,” Fallon said. “Tom is the only candidate for president who will make the climate crisis his No. 1 priority, and his 10 years of climate activism underscore that commitment.”

Steyer’s campaign also announced the endorsement of Kathy Byrnes, a climate activist from Jasper County.

Obituaries and services notices published today and Sunday in the Courier.

Scott E. Bonney
Scott E. Bonney

Scott Evan Bonney, 62, of Ankeny, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Unity Point Hospital in Waterloo of pneumonia.

John E. "Jonathan" Lyons
John E. "Jonathan" Lyons

WATERLOO -- John E. "Jonathan" Lyons, 52, of Iowa City, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Dec. 14, at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.

Larry Pugh
Larry Pugh

Larry William Pugh, 86, passed away on December 24 at the Pella Comfort Home in Pella. 

Leo A. Schmitt
Leo A. Schmitt

Leo Arthur Schmitt, 76, of Laurel, Montana, returned to his heavenly home on December 18, 2019.

