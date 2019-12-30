A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, Dec. 30, 2019:
FALLON ENDORSES STEYER: Ed Fallon, a liberal activist and former state lawmaker and primary candidate for Iowa governor, has endorsed Tom Steyer’s Democratic presidential campaign.
Fallon, who ran for governor in 2006, commented on his endorsement of the California businessman in a statement distributed by the Steyer campaign.
“Tom is uniquely positioned to beat Donald Trump, and on Day 1 of his presidency, will launch the all-out climate mobilization we desperately need,” Fallon said. “Tom is the only candidate for president who will make the climate crisis his No. 1 priority, and his 10 years of climate activism underscore that commitment.”
Steyer’s campaign also announced the endorsement of Kathy Byrnes, a climate activist from Jasper County.
