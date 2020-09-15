CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Ernst launches website to attack Greenfield

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fifty days before Election Day, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s re-election campaign has launched a new website, The Truth About Theresa, for voters to learn about what the Ernst campaign calls Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield’s “shady record as a business executive, candidate and extreme liberal.”

The Ernst campaign says Greenfield was handpicked by the liberal left “to be a rubber stamp for their radical agenda,” which includes extreme environmental regulations, curtailing Second Amendment rights and legalizing taxpayer-funded abortions.

The website, https://www.thetruthabouttheresa.com/, includes information on Greenfield’s business leadership record, which no longer is a part of her campaign website.

U.S. SENATE DEBATE: U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and her Democratic challenger, Theresa Greenfield, are scheduled meet in a debate hosted by Iowa PBS at 7 p.m. Sept. 28.

The hourlong debate will be aired live on Iowa PBS and streamed online at iowapbs.org, youtube.com/iowapbs and facebook.com/iowapbs.

ONE IOWA ENDORSEMENTS: One Iowa, an LGBTQ advocacy organization, has endorsed several legislative candidates it identifies as “pro-equality."