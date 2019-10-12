A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday, Oct. 11, 2019:
ERNST, GREENFIELD POST FUNDRAISING NUMBERS: Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield will report raising more than $1.1 million during the most recent three-month federal campaign fundraising period, and Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst will report raising just shy of $1 million, their respective campaigns announced.
Ernst is running for re-election in 2020 at the close of her first six-year term in the Senate. Greenfield is one of four Democrats vying for the party’s nomination to face Ernst.
The Greenfield campaign said its average online donation was less than $16, that 92 percent of all donations were $100 or less, and that the campaign has received more than 3,000 donations from Iowans from each of the state’s 99 counties.
“It’s clear that the momentum and energy is on our side to flip this Senate seat, and I’m so proud of what our grassroots campaign has already been able to accomplish to lay the groundwork to win this race next year,” Greenfield said in a statement. “After years of watching Sen. Ernst answer to Mitch McConnell and the special interests in Washington, Iowans are ready for new leadership and they’re saying ‘no more’ to Senator Ernst. I’m humbled to have the support of so many hardworking Iowans as we work to hold Senator Ernst accountable and give Iowa families the representation they deserve.”
The Ernst campaign said it has nearly $4 million in its campaign account, which it said is the most of any federal candidate from Iowa in recent history at this point in the election cycle, and that 58 percent of donations to Ernst were from first-time donors.
“Iowans are energized behind Joni Ernst and her ability to deliver for the state from securing a strong win on the RFS to obtaining the long-awaited resources needed for the Cedar Rapids flood project.” Ernst campaign manager Sam Pritchard said in a statement. “Joni continues to crisscross the state and ensures Iowans have a voice in Washington, holding 33 town halls just this year. Momentum continues to build as Iowans know they have an effective voice in Joni Ernst who fights tirelessly to make ’em squeal in Washington in order to deliver for Iowans.”
BULLOCK PROPOSES DOUBLING EDUCATION INVESTMENT: Doubling the federal investment in K-through-12 public education, ensuring access to pre-K for any family who wants it, and nominating a federal education secretary with experience as an educator are some of the elements of Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock’s public education policies.
The Montana governor also proposed boosting funding for school-based mental health care and after-school and summer programs. He also proposed investing in programs designed to help under-served and low-performing schools attract and retain more teachers and administrators.
Regarding post-secondary education, Bullock proposed free tuition for community college attendance and allowing employers to contribute up to $5,250 per year to an employee’s student loan repayments.
“Public education is one of the great equalizers in American life. Guaranteeing access to good schools and opportunity is one of the best ways to ensure everyone has a fair shot at a better life,” Bullock said in a statement. “Every child deserves a quality education, and this plan ensures our educators, schools, and students have the resources to meet this opportunity. Our children’s future is too important for plans that go nowhere. That’s why my plan offers comprehensive, achievable solutions to reform our education system and invest in our country’s future.”
O’ROURKE’S AFFORDABLE HOUSING PLAN: A matched savings program to help Americans save for homeownership is one of the elements of Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s plan for affordable housing.
The former Texas Congressman said the savings program could help address a lowering rate of homeownership. He also proposed creating a public credit reporting agency and providing more resources to the Federal Housing Administration to use toward helping first-time and minority homebuyers.
O’Rourke also proposed building 6 million housing units and renovating existing public housing in an effort to provide more, affordable housing.
“The wealthiest, the most powerful country on the face of the planet has the resources necessary to increase access to housing while working to effectively end homelessness across America, and under my administration, we will,” O’Rourke said in a statement. “This plan guarantees that we help more families achieve homeownership, expand affordable and sustainable housing, and ensure every American can join the community of their choice — because we know that safe, affordable, high-quality housing is core not only to a person's success but to our country's success.”
