Campaign almanac: Ernst announces $7 million haul

Harris, a U.S. senator from California, will appear virtually during the 2020 Liberty and Justice Celebration, which is scheduled for Sunday.

“Iowa Democrats are thrilled to have Sen. Kamala Harris, our party’s vice presidential nominee, join us to celebrate Democratic momentum and prepare for the final stretch before Election Day,” state party chairman Mark Smith said in a news release. “Iowans understand how much is at stake in this election: health care, good-paying jobs, and tackling the COVID-19 pandemic are all on the ballot. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the leaders Iowans can rely on to restore decency to the White House and build our country back better.”

Tickets for a link to the online event are $40, and can be purchased at iowademocrats.org.

OUT OF STATE MONEY DECRIES OUT OF STATE MONEY: A new ad supporting Ernst in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race decries out-of-state money that is supporting Greenfield’s campaign.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee, the political arm of U.S. Senate Republicans, which is funded with out-of-state money, published the new ad https://twitter.com/i/status/1316364382532763649 that calls Greenfield “too liberal for Iowa.”