CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Ernst ad features former Democrat

An Iowa man who says he used to vote for Democrats is featured in a campaign ad supporting Republican Joni Ernst.

“My entire life, I've been a Democrat. I just want nothing to do with them anymore,” says “Rick” — his last name is not given — in the ad https://youtu.be/fp3RsFz9jl8. “Theresa Greenfield is much too liberal for me. I don't think Theresa Greenfield is capable of standing up to the radical left because she's already in their pocket.”

Ernst, a first-term incumbent, faces Greenfield in Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate election.

AD TIES AXNE TO PELOSI: An ad from Republican 3rd District Congressional candidate David Young’s campaign ties his opponent, Democratic first-term incumbent Cindy Axne, to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The ad https://youtu.be/ip_iRmY6uxU claims Axne votes with Pelosi 95% of the time, citing ProPublica’s analysis comparing Congressional voting records. The ad also criticizes Axne’s opposition to Republican-led federal tax cuts and her support for a public option in the federal health care system.

“Cindy Axne is a rubber stamp for Nancy Pelosi and her agenda,” Craig Esch, of Windsor Heights, Iowa, says in the ad.

