Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren published a criminal justice reform proposal that includes banning private, for-profit prisons and detention facilities.
Warren also called for banning contractors from charging services fees for essential services like prison phone calls, and expanding transparency, oversight and enforcement to hold contractors accountable.
“Washington hands billions over to corporations profiting off of inhumane detention and incarceration policies while ignoring the families that are destroyed in the process,” Warren said in a campaign news release. “We need to call that out for what it is: corruption. Incarcerating and detaining millions for profit doesn’t keep us safe. It’s time to do better.”
Delaney's living wage plan
Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney released a three-point plan to boost Americans’ take-home pay.
Delaney’s plan would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, create a new “Workers’ Tax Credit” that would nearly double the existing Earned Income Tax Credit, and establish a universal eight-week paid family leave program.
Delaney said he would finance the plan by “rolling back the GOP tax cuts on high-income earners, adjusting the capital gains tax rates with proposals similar to the Buffett Rule, and by taxing robots and machines that displace workers and don’t contribute to the social safety net.”
“My living wage plan gives tens of millions of Americans higher pay, lower taxes, and better benefits. It’s time to give those that work some of the toughest jobs in America a raise,” Delaney said in a statement.
