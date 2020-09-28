Campaign Almanac: Democrats slam Ernst's condo

DEMOCRATS SLAM ERNST CONDO: A new campaign ad from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the political arm of U.S. Senate Democrats, criticizes Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, who is facing re-election, for purchasing a Washington, D.C. condominium after telling a conservative Iowa radio talk show host she would not buy a home in D.C.
Ernst, a first-term incumbent, faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate race.
The ad https://youtu.be/jYYAbNYBdyc features audio of Ernst being interviewed by conservative radio host Simon Conway in 2013, when Ernst was running in the Republican primary for the 2014 U.S. Senate. Ernst tells Conway, “I don’t intend to go to Washington, D.C., and buy a big, fancy house.” The ad then cites a 2019 Des Moines Register story that notes Ernst in January 2016 purchased a D.C. condo for nearly $400,000. The ad calls it a “luxury D.C. condo,” but at the time, the average cost of a condo in D.C. was $447,000, according to official D.C. government data, making the cost of Ernst’s condo below average.
The ad also says Ernst was caught taking thousands in illegal campaign contributions. This accusation has appeared in previous ads. The Federal Elections Commission cited Ernst’s 2014 campaign for failing to return illegally excessive contributions in a timely manner. The Ernst campaign at the time said the lack of timely action was unintentional and blamed an overwhelmed staff.
FINKENAUER AD TALKS DRUGS PRICES: The latest campaign ad for 1st District Democratic incumbent Abby Finkenauer features a Dubuque family talking about the high cost of insulin.
In the ad https://youtu.be/30iq_9bsvLk, members of the King family express their gratitude for Finkenauer’s work on lowering prescription drug prices. The ad itself does not cite any legislation; a campaign news release cites Finkenauer’s support for U.S. House Democrat legislation that would allow Medicare to negotiate prices with drug companies and cap out-of-pocket spending on prescription drugs at $2,000 per year, among other measures.
Finkenauer, a first-term Democratic incumbent, faces Republican challenger Ashley Hinson in eastern Iowa’s 1st District campaign.
HINSON CAMPAIGN CALLS CHICKEN: Hinson’s campaign has unveiled leftychickenauer.com, a website that calls attention to the Hinson campaign’s call for Finkenauer to participate in more debates in the race. The website also shows a person in a chicken costume.
Hinson and Finkenauer debated Sept. 7 on Iowa PBS.
CROSSOVER SUPPORT IN HART AD: The latest campaign ad for Rita Hart, the Democratic candidate in Iowa’s open-seat 2nd Congressional District campaign, features a Republican small business owner from the district explaining why he plans to vote for Hart.
Hart faces Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the 2nd District race.
In the Hart ad https://youtu.be/lAi6rhDC2wA, Dirk Braet, an auto service business owner from Calamus, says Hart has brought together businesses, community colleges and students for apprenticeship programs.
“I’m a Republican, but I’m for Rita Hart, because she gets it,” Braet says in the ad.”
