CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Complaints climb in US Senate race

A federal judge has instructed the Federal Elections Commission, which oversees campaign laws, to take action regarding a dark money group — an advocacy organization that is not required to disclose its donors — that allegedly worked illegally to support Ernst’s campaign. Over the weekend, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a “statement of interest” in the case, arguing the judge’s instruction should be thrown out.

“It’s the worst kind of Washington corruption for Sen. Ernst’s allies to help her cover up the dark money scandal she’s never answered for after a federal judge ruled the FEC must take action,” Greenfield campaign communications director Sam Newton said in a statement. Meantime, the FEC has issued an acknowledgement of a complaint filed by an Iowa Republican against Greenfield’s campaign. The complaint — filed by Wesley Enos, a former chairman of the Polk County Republican Party — alleges the Greenfield campaign illegally accepted an in-kind donation of $900,000 from the Senate Majority PAC when the Iowa Democratic Party, the complaint alleges, illegally provided information to the PAC to use in a campaign ad.