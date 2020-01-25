Campaign almanac: Chet Culver endorses Biden

CULVER ENDORSES BIDEN: Former Iowa Gov. Chet Culver endorsed Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Culver joins fellow former Democratic Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack in endorsing the former vice president.
“Joe Biden has been a longtime friend to our family, and throughout his time in public service, his rock-solid values and integrity have never wavered,” Culver said in a statement provided by the Biden campaign. “Iowans have always been able to count on Joe. He doesn’t just have progressive ideas, he has real progressive accomplishments. There is too much at stake in this election to get it wrong — our character as a nation is on the ballot. We must beat Donald Trump, and that’s why I’ll be in Joe’s corner on caucus night.”
Culver was a one-term governor of Iowa from 2007 to 2011, and previously served as Iowa secretary of state.
Also, the Biden campaign announced the endorsements of Muscatine mayor Diana Broderson, Woodbury County supervisor Marty Pottebaum, and state legislative candidate Steve Gorman.
BUTTIGIEG ANNOUNCES LABOR SUPPORT: Pete Buttigieg, the Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana, mayor announced a coalition of 80 Iowa union members and labor leaders supporting his campaign.
“As president, Pete will return power to workers,” Jerry Jones, a former secretary-treasurer of AFSCME Council 61, said in a statement provided by the Buttigieg campaign. “He is offering solutions that can unite us together and improve the lives of working people. His ‘Medicare for all who want it’ plan would achieve universal health care without forcing union members off the insurance that they bargained hard for. It’s a plan and an approach that we can all rally behind.”
LATINO LEADER ENDORSES STEYER: Jessica Trinidad, the deputy state director for young adults with Iowa’s chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens, endorsed Democratic presidential candidate and California businessman Tom Steyer.
“I heard of Tom back when the need to impeach campaign started. I was really impressed. I thought finally somebody is actually doing something,” Trinidad said in a statement provided by the Steyer campaign. “When I had the opportunity to meet him in person, I was really impressed with his knowledge and plans to alleviate key issues affecting our country, especially immigration, climate change, and the wage gap.”