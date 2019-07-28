Workers at competing businesses in the same industry would be able to unionize and collectively bargain under a proposal introduced by Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.
Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, unveiled the policy during a campaign stop Friday at Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny.
The plan also calls for a $15 per hour federal minimum wage; guaranteed bargaining rights for all workers, including in the gig economy and fast food industry; equal pay for equal work legislation; and ensuring workers have access to sick pay and paid family leave.
The plan would expand collective bargaining rights to workers for companies like Uber, and ensure private sector employees have the same bargaining rights as public sector employees. The Buttigieg campaign noted the Republican-led Iowa Legislature’s 2017 move to eliminate most benefits for which public employees can collectively bargain.
INSLEE’S PLAN FOR UNIONS: An increased minimum wage, expanded organizing rights and guaranteed vacation and family leave policies are part of Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee’s nine-step plan for labor.
Inslee, the governor of Washington, said he would advocate for a $15 per hour federal minimum wage; require paid family leave and sick days; strengthen workers’ right to strike and expand collective bargaining rights; more strictly enforce federal labor laws; and advocate for equal pay for equal work legislation, among other items in his plan.
BENNET ON RURAL HEALTH CARE: Building on his plan for a health care system with a public option, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet introduced a plan that he said would attempt to bridge the rural-urban health care divide.
You have free articles remaining.
The U.S. senator from Colorado’s plan would attempt to increase access to rural health care providers, including mental health care providers, his campaign said. It would also seek to close coverage gaps, combat substance abuse and provide support for seniors and caregivers.
ANTI-ACA VOTE ANNIVERSARY: The liberal advocacy group Iowa Voices marked the two-year anniversary of congressional Republicans’ failed vote to repeal the federal Affordable Care Act with a public event outside the Des Moines offices of U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.
Ernst voted for the repeal, which failed thanks only to the defection of three Republicans, including the late John McCain. That vote was actually held in the early morning hours of July 28, 2017.
The advocacy group gathered individuals to give testimony on how they have been helped by the federal health care law that was implemented in 2010 under all-Democrat control of the federal government.
The group highlighted how the health care law has provided access to insurance to millions more Americans.
Ernst and Congressional Republicans argue health care costs remain too high under the law. They have proposed repealing the law, but have not presented a unified plan to replace it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.