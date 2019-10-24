A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, October 23, 2019:
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg rolled out a women’s policy agenda that calls for closing the pay gap, increasing their numbers in leadership, improving women’s health, and codifying the right to an abortion.
The South Bend, Indiana, mayor also would invest $10 billion to end workplace sexual harassment and discrimination against women. Buttigieg also called for passing the Equality Act and reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act.
As president, at least 50 percent of Buttigieg’s nominations for cabinet and judicial positions would be women, and he would support passage of the Equal Rights Amendment and building a Women’s History Museum on the National Mall.
His “Medicare for All Who Want It” plan would address the lack of health care insurance faced by more than 10 million women and end health care policies that restrict women’s freedom. To address the increase in infant mortality, he would incentivize more OB-GYNs to work in rural areas.
LAWMAKER ENDORSES WARREN: Elizabeth Warren’s Democratic presidential campaign has been endorsed by state Sen. Claire Celsi, D-West Des Moines.
Celsi, a member of the Education Committee, endorsed the U.S. senator from Massachusetts during her recent trip to Iowa, when she unveiled a batch of K-12 public education policy proposals.
“Elizabeth Warren clearly sees the peril facing our schools, teachers and students,” Celsi said in a statement distributed by the Warren campaign. “She wants to ensure that every student can reach for their dreams and fulfill their potential with the full backing of the federal government. Warren understands the urgency of this mission. We cannot let another generation of kids lose their opportunity to fulfill their destiny.”
Bre Oxley, an educator and co-founder of the Education Forward Collaborative from Cedar Rapids, and Ankeny school board member Lori Lovstad also announced their endorsement of Warren.
HARRIS ENDORSED BY COUNTY OFFICIAL: Kamala Harris’ Democratic presidential campaign has been endorsed by Johnson County supervisor Pat Heiden.
“Why am I endorsing her? Because she is fierce. She is fearless. And she has a proven record as a determined fighter on behalf of all people,” Heiden said of the U.S. Senator from California in a statement distributed by the Harris campaign.
COMPETING OFFERS: The stakes have been raised — and lowered — as Democratic presidential candidates are offering prizes to campaign donors.
Buttigieg has been offering a chance to attend a viewing of the musical “Hamilton” with his husband Chase; former Maryland Rep. John Delaney followed by offering a chance to attend a World Series game with him in Washington, D.C.
Not to be outdone, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock joked he is offering the chance to attend Helena, Montana’s annual crosstown rivalry high school football game Friday, complete with “a Coke” on Bullock.
