CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Biden's daughter, Buttigieg at Corn Feed Wednesday

Ashley Biden, daughter of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and Pete Buttigieg, a top finisher in the 2020 Iowa caucuses, are among the top speakers scheduled for Progress Iowa’s annual Corn Feed fundraiser, which will be held virtually this year amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
The sixth annual Corn Feed is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and will be viewable for free on Progress Iowa’s Facebook page.
Joining Ashley Biden and Buttigieg is Katie Porter, an Iowa native and California congresswoman.
“I’m looking forward to speaking at this year’s Progress Iowa Corn Feed” Ashley Biden said in a statement published by Progress Iowa. “Grassroots activism will make the difference this fall, and it’s so important that every one of us steps up to do all we can these last few months of the campaign.”
Also scheduled to speak are U.S. Reps. Abby Finkenauer, Dave Loebsack and Cindy Axne; congressional candidates Rita Hart and J.D. Scholten; and U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield. A voting-rights panel also is scheduled.
While the event is free, for a $25 donation to Progress Iowa, individuals will receive a “voter tool kit” featuring a tote bag, stickers, postcards to contact elected officials and voters, and a popcorn treat.
LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS ENDORSE MILLER-MEEKS: A coalition of 30 law enforcement officials endorsed Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the Republican candidate in eastern Iowa’s open-seat 2nd Congressional District race.
Miller-Meeks faces Democrat Rita Hart for the seat being vacated by Democratic U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, who is retiring at the end of his seventh two-year term.
“I consider myself apolitical. I am a registered independent. What’s important to me when I go to vote is knowing that a candidate supports police officers and law enforcement agencies everywhere,” Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller said in a news release from the Miller-Meeks campaign. “Now more than ever police officers need a champion in Congress, and I believe that Mariannette will be that champion.”
FINKENAUER PROMOTES PRESCRIPTION DRUG WORK: The latest campaign ad for Abby Finkenauer, the Democratic candidate in eastern Iowa’s 1st Congressional District race, highlights her legislative work on prescription drug prices.
