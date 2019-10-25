A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday, Oct. 25:
BIDEN INTRODUCES LABOR PROPOSALS: Corporate executives would be held personally accountable for violations of labor laws under a set of proposals from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
The former vice president also said he would encourage and offer incentives to unionization and collective bargaining, and ensure workers “are treated with dignity and receive the pay, benefits, and workplace protections they deserve,” according to his campaign.
The campaign said Biden supports existing legislation that would institute financial penalties for companies that interfere with workers’ efforts to organize, and would support legislation that would hold executives criminally liable when they intentionally interfere.
Biden also would provide a federal guarantee for public sector employees to bargain for better pay and benefits and the working conditions they deserve, his campaign said.
KLOBUCHAR PROPOSES FREE COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Tuition-free one- and two-year community college degrees and technical certifications are a key element of Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar’s plan for secondary education.
The U.S. Senator from Minnesota said she also would direct her labor secretary to examine ways to expand apprenticeships, and create incentives for state education departments to create coursework and curriculum that prepare students for the workforce.
Klobuchar also would double the maximum Pell Grant and expand eligibility for the program, and allow borrowers to refinance student loan debt.
GABBARD TO STAY IN THE RACE: Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced she will remain in the Democratic primary and will not seek re-election to her U.S. House seat.
The Congresswoman from Hawaii faced a primary challenger who is off to a strong fundraising start.
“Our country is so divided, and we live in an increasingly dangerous world,” Gabbard said in a statement. “We are ever closer to being sucked into another even more disastrous war in the Middle East (Iran). Tensions are increasing with other nuclear-armed countries like Russia and China, leading us to a new Cold War and nuclear arms race, pushing us closer to the threat of nuclear annihilation. In light of these challenges, I believe I can best serve the people of Hawaii and our country as president and commander-in-chief.”
