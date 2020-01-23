Campaign Almanac: Biden announces new endorsements

“As a U.S. senator, Joe Biden did something nobody else could do -- he wrote and passed the landmark Violence Against Women Act, which finally defined a woman’s fundamental human right to live free from violence. This law has changed --- and saved --- so many lives,” Campbell said in a statement provided by the Biden campaign. “Joe has all the characteristics we hope for in an American president. His example taught us all how to deal with life’s challenges with grace, strength, faith, dignity and courage.”