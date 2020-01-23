Campaign Almanac: Biden announces new endorsements

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, January 22, 2020:
FORMER AG ENDORSES BIDEN: Two current state lawmakers and a former state attorney general are among 11 new endorsements for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
The former vice president was endorsed by Bonnie Campbell, a former Iowa attorney general.
“As a U.S. senator, Joe Biden did something nobody else could do -- he wrote and passed the landmark Violence Against Women Act, which finally defined a woman’s fundamental human right to live free from violence. This law has changed --- and saved --- so many lives,” Campbell said in a statement provided by the Biden campaign. “Joe has all the characteristics we hope for in an American president. His example taught us all how to deal with life’s challenges with grace, strength, faith, dignity and courage.”
The new endorsements also include state lawmakers Mary Gaskill of Ottumwa, John Forbes of Urbandale, Cody Leistikow, labor activist from Waterloo and Will Overstreet, an Iowa National Guard veteran and educator from Cedar Falls.
LOCAL OFFICIALS ENDORSE KLOBUCHAR: Local elected officials, party leaders and former state lawmakers are among a round of 14 new endorsements for Amy Klobuchar’s Democratic presidential campaign.
The U.S. senator from Minnesota added the endorsement of Penny Rosfjord, a state party leader and former chairwoman of the Woodbury County Democrats; and Jean Hessburg, a former state party executive director. Rosfjord and Hessburg both previously endorsed Kamala Harris. Also on the list were Barb Francis, Mitchell County district board supervisor, and Darrell Hanson, former state senator from Delaware County.
TRUMP CAMPAIGN RELEASES CAUCUS VIDEO: President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign released a video featuring daughter-in-law Lara Trump encouraging Iowans to participate in the Republican caucuses Feb. 3.
The video gives a brief summary of the Republican caucus process, and encourages Iowa Republicans to turn out and support Trump. The video can be viewed at the Trump campaign’s YouTube channel.
“By attending your caucus, you can show your support for the president and send a clear message to the rest of the country: President Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda is working, and we want four more years so we can continue our historic progress,” Lara Trump, a senior advisor to the campaign, said in a statement. “President Trump and I are counting on you to be there on caucus night.”