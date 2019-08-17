A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday, Aug. 16, 2019:
DES MOINES --- A liberal advocacy group plans a TV and Iowa State Fair advertising campaign highlighting U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s votes to repeal the federal health care law.
The group Iowa Voices plans to run the ad across the state on television, and on a mobile billboard that will tour the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Republicans voted dozens of times to repeal the Affordable Care Act while Congress was under split control. Once the GOP gained full control of the federal government, repeal fell one vote short in the U.S. Senate.
Republicans say the law is too expensive, while Democrats say repealing the law would put health insurance out of reach for millions of Americans and remove protections for Americans with pre-existing health conditions.
Harris endorsement
The president of the Quad-Cities’ chapter of the nation’s oldest Hispanic civil rights organization is endorsing Kamala Harris’ Democratic presidential campaign.
Jazmin Newton-Butt, president of League of United Latin American Citizens Council 10, said in a statement that the U.S. Senator from California “understands the issues that Americans face today and I strongly believe she is prepared to fight for all of us.”
“She exemplifies the strong moral character and work ethic this country needs,” Newton-Butt added. “I look forward to working with her team to get help get Sen. Harris to the White House.”
Newton-Butt also serves as a commissioner for the City of Davenport and on the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce board.
Warren plan
A permanent, cabinet-level White House Council on Native American Affairs would be a part of Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s plan for tribal nations and indigenous people.
The U.S. Senator from Massachusetts said she also would create an Office of Tribal Affairs at the Office of Management and Budget to work with tribes to ensure the federal government is upholding its obligations in myriad treaties.
Warren’s plan would also include funding for tribal nation infrastructure, including roads, water, sanitation and high-speed internet.
You have free articles remaining.
“It will not be easy, but our government must uphold its commitments and promises to Native and indigenous peoples,” Warren wrote in a social media post accompanying the policy announcement. “We must recommit to the principles of protecting Tribal sovereignty and advancing Tribal self-determination in all federal decisions that affect Native communities.”
Greenland issue
Steve Bullock’s Democratic presidential campaign capitalized on reports that President Donald Trump recently asked whether the U.S. could by Greenland.
The Bullock campaign secured the internet address is greenlandforsale.com. The web page poses the question and answers, “No. But while you’re here, donate a buck to kick Donald trump out of office.”
O'Rourke proposal
Government programs to buy back guns — both voluntary and mandatory — are a part of Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s plan to address gun violence and white nationalism.
The former Texas Congressman has proposed a mandatory buyback of and ban on assault weapons, and a voluntary buyback of handguns.
“The terrorist attack on El Paso, fueled by the racist rhetoric of Donald Trump, was not only an attack on America, but an attack on the aspirational ideals of this nation,” O’Rourke said in a statement. “Congress’ failure to act has resulted in a democracy that is unwilling to confront an epidemic of gun violence. It’s time for those in positions of public trust to stand up, tell the truth and offer bold solutions without fear of political ramifications so we can finally start making progress and saving lives.”
O’Rourke also proposed universal background checks at every point of purchase, a red flag law to allow law enforcement to confiscate weapons from an individual deemed to be potentially dangerous, and a nationwide gun licensing and registry.
To combat online hate speech, O’Rourke proposed removing legal immunity for social media companies that fail to put in place systems to ban hateful activities.
Harris office
On Tuesday, Sen. Kamala Harris’ campaign will celebrate the recent opening of its office in Waterloo by welcoming local volunteers, supporters, and members of the community for an open house event at 5 p.m. at 217 W. Fourth St.
The office will be a hub for campaign activity in the Waterloo area, and is a space where volunteers can make phone calls, learn more about Harris, join canvass launches and meet other Harris supporters. The presence of local offices is just one more way the Harris campaign continues to meet people where they are and organize in every county and precinct across Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.