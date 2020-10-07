Campaign Almanac: Actors fundraise for Iowa Democrats

The ad https://youtu.be/DPKPJxpG3t8 notes the Supreme Court expects during its next term to consider a legal challenge to the federal Affordable Care Act.

Ernst has said she supports Republican Senate leadership’s plan to confirm the nominee before the election. Ernst, a first-term Republican incumbent, faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate campaign.

“The next Supreme Court justice will decide whether 135 million Americans lose protections for preexisting conditions and over 20 million people lose their health care,” the ad says. “The winner of the presidential election should pick the next justice — but Sen. Joni Ernst disagrees. She wants to rush a justice onto the court who will repeal our health care.”

PAC BACKS ERNST: The political arm of Susan B. Anthony List, which works to get pro-life candidates elected to office, announced a $500,000 campaign expenditure to support Ernst’s reelection.

The support will include contact mail, phone calls, texts and digital ads, the PAC said in a news release.