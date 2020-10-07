Campaign Almanac: Actors fundraise for Iowa Democrats

Iowa native Tom Arnold is among a group of actors, comedians and musicians — some of whom with Iowa roots — who have planned a virtual fundraiser to benefit Democratic candidates running for the Iowa Statehouse.
Using the Iowa State Fair as a theme, the “Blue Corn” virtual event will raise funds for Iowa Democrats hoping to flip enough seats to win back a majority in the Iowa House. Scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, the variety show-style event will feature mock video auditions for a talent show and will take some comedic cracks at various musical numbers, including some with Iowa roots.
Among those scheduled to perform are comedian and actor Tom Arnold (originally from Ottumwa), actor Toby Huss (Marshalltown), musical artists Lissie (Decorah) and Annalibera (Des Moines), and others. Also planned for the event is a reunion featuring members of Duck’s Breath Mystery Theatre, an Iowa-based sketch comedy troupe that performed across the country and on National Public Radio during the 1970s and 1980s.
“Like many Iowans and ex-pats, we mourn the cancellation of this year’s State Fair talent show, so we called in all our chits to get as many auditions as possible,” Jim Turner, the event’s organizer and a member of the comedy troupe, said in a news release. “The benefit will be a fun evening of musical stylings often gone wrong with many surprises in store.”
Watching the online event requires a donation, starting at $50 with higher options. A donation can be made and more information found at Su4a.org/iowa.
GROUPS PUSH ELECTION PLEDGE: A coalition of liberal activist groups has formed to push public officials to pledge they will count every ballot and ensure every vote counts in the Nov. 3 election.
“Count On Us” includes the political arms of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, Progress Iowa, Iowa Interfaith Alliance and other religious groups, local labor unions and many more. The coalition will work to ensure Iowans know how to vote safely in the election, launch grassroots campaigns “to protect in-person and mail-in voting” and “fight back against attempts to suppress the vote,” a news release said.
“We’re asking all Iowans to vote early to defend democracy, organize your networks and stay vigilant to protect polling places and ensure every vote counts,” Alexa Rodriguez, an Iowa Student Action organizer, said in a news release.
SCOTUS AD CRITICIZES ERNST: The liberal Protect Our Care PAC is going on TV with an ad calling on Republican U.S. senators, including Iowa’s Joni Ernst, to delay the vote on a new U.S. Supreme Court justice until after the Nov. 3 presidential election.
The ad https://youtu.be/DPKPJxpG3t8 notes the Supreme Court expects during its next term to consider a legal challenge to the federal Affordable Care Act.
Ernst has said she supports Republican Senate leadership’s plan to confirm the nominee before the election. Ernst, a first-term Republican incumbent, faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate campaign.
“The next Supreme Court justice will decide whether 135 million Americans lose protections for preexisting conditions and over 20 million people lose their health care,” the ad says. “The winner of the presidential election should pick the next justice — but Sen. Joni Ernst disagrees. She wants to rush a justice onto the court who will repeal our health care.”
PAC BACKS ERNST: The political arm of Susan B. Anthony List, which works to get pro-life candidates elected to office, announced a $500,000 campaign expenditure to support Ernst’s reelection.
The support will include contact mail, phone calls, texts and digital ads, the PAC said in a news release.
“Sen. (Ernst) is working to keep the business of government going and to confirm President Trump’s nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to the Supreme Court,” Mallory Quigley, national spokeswoman for the PAC, said in a news release. “While Sen. Ernst weathers attacks from the pro-abortion activists in Washington, we are launching a campaign across Iowa to make sure her constituents know how hard she is fighting for them and for the American people.”
GREENFIELD AD TALKS GRIDLOCK: Theresa Greenfield’s latest campaign ad https://youtu.be/C9AieY5L-lo highlights congressional gridlock and notes Iowa’s glut of structurally deficient rural bridges. Greenfield says as a real estate businesswoman she learned how to work with local governments.
“These aren’t Republican or Democratic bridges. They’re bridges that need to get fixed,” Greenfield says in the ad. “We’ve had enough of gridlock. It’s time to get moving.”
GOP RETURNS TO SENATE RACE: The National Republican Senatorial Committee, the political arm of U.S. Senate Republicans, has a new ad https://twitter.com/i/status/1313475933941256203 criticizing Theresa Greenfield for her support of an inheritance tax, a public health insurance option and environmental regulations.
DEMOCRATS’ AD HITS HINSON ON HEALTH CARE: A new ad from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the political arm of U.S. House Democrats, criticizes Republican 1st District candidate Ashley Hinson for supporting a lawsuit that seeks to undo the federal Affordable Care Act, and criticizes her for saying she does not think every American wants health insurance.
The ad https://youtu.be/r358LkWT2UQ is referring to a Sept. 15 interview with Iowa Public Radio in which Hinson was asked if she believes access to affordable health care and guaranteed coverage should be considered a right.
“I think access to health care is very important. Insurance is a different thing. I don’t think every American wants health insurance, and I don’t think that’s something the government has to provide to every American,” Hinson said.
GOP AD REPEATS CLAIMS: A new ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee, the political arm of U.S. House Republicans, repeats multiple attacks on Democratic 2nd District candidate Rita Hart that it has made in previous ads in the race.
Hart and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks are running in the open-seat 2nd District race.
The latest NRCC ad https://youtu.be/4tR9Wmx0-ak criticizes Hart for, as a state lawmaker, voting for a state gas tax increase and against Republican-written tax cuts, and for her support as a candidate for a public health insurance option. Each point has been made in previous NRCC ads in the race.
