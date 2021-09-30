Campaign almanac: A roundup of campaign news items of interest

AD TARGETS MILLER-MEEKS: A new ad campaign launched by the progressive group Tax March Iowa calls out Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks for her opposition to President Joe Biden’s ambitious $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better Agenda” that includes spending on child care, health care, education and strategies to confront climate change.

The far-reaching package would spend billions tackling climate change and expanding or introducing a range of services, from expanded childcare subsidies to two years of free preschool and two years of free community college to dental, vision and hearing aid care for older Americans.

Biden and House Democrats have proposed tax hikes on big corporations and the wealthy to fund the sweeping proposal.

The more than $100,000 campaign includes print and digital ads, a digital billboard in Davenport and aerial banners in Davenport and Iowa City.

Tax March Iowa was joined in their campaign by Iowa Citizen Action Network, Iowa Alliance for Retired Americans, Progress Iowa and Health Care of American Now-Iowa, calling Miller-Meeks and members of Congress to support Iowa families and pass Biden’s agenda “by making the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share,” according to a news release.