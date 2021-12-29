Campaign almanac: A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, Dec. 29

DEJEAR ENDORSEMENTS: Deidre DeJear, a Democratic candidate for Iowa governor, has rolled out multiple endorsements recently. DeJear is a Des Moines businesswoman and former candidate for Iowa Secretary of State.

Dave Loebsack, the former Congressman from eastern Iowa, endorsed DeJear.

“Our state is at a critical juncture, and Iowa is ready for new leadership. We need someone who has a proven track record of putting in the work to make change for all communities across our great state,” Loebsack said in a news release from the DeJear campaign. “The work of bringing people together to solve challenges, finding solutions through seeking common ground. Deidre is that person, and Iowa is ready to make her our next governor. I am proud to support her campaign and believe in her vision to move Iowa forward.”

EMILY’s List, a national organization that works to help elect women who support abortion rights, also endorsed DeJear.

“A local businesswoman and nonprofit leader, DeJear has dedicated her career to supporting small businesses, children, and families in Iowa,” EMILY’s List president Laphonza Butler said in a news release from the DeJear campaign. “We know that as governor, she will continue to work on behalf of Iowans to make their state a more prosperous, more equal place to work and raise a family.”

DeJear also was endorsed by Democracy for America, a PAC formed by former presidential candidate and Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean.

“From her fierce advocacy for voting rights to her work to improve the quality of education, helping small business owners across the state, Deidre is a grassroots advocate who has dedicated her life to service and who people can count on to turn policies ideas into action,” Chris Scott, chief political officer for Democracy for America, said in a news release from the DeJear campaign.

Other Democrats running for Iowa governor include Ras Smith, a state legislator from Waterloo, and Kim West, an attorney from Des Moines. The incumbent is Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

SENATE POLL: The National Republican Senatorial Committee, the political arm of U.S. Senate Republicans, touted a new poll that shows Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley ahead of potential Democratic challenger Abby Finkenauer by 14 percentage points.

The poll, from Data for Progress, showed Grassley at 53% to Finkenauer’s 39% in a potential matchup in Iowa’s 2022 U.S. Senate race.

Both candidates first face primary challenges. Grassley, a seven-term incumbent, faces a Republican primary challenge from Jim Carlin, an attorney and state legislator from Sioux City. Finkenauer, a former Congresswoman and state legislator from Cedar Rapids, is in a Democratic primary race with Mike Franken, a veteran from Sioux City, and Glenn Hurst, a physician from Minden.

